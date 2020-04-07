How to make hearty, comforting potato soup

Last week, the administration’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, suggested we stop going to grocery stores. We’re being told not to leave our homes without masks. Judging from comments on social media, an increasing number of people are heeding this advice. Readers of this column have been asking for suggestions about how to safely secure what they need, especially fresh fruits and vegetables

If you want to shop outside of home, your best option remains our local farmers markets.

If you feel safest staying home or arranging a curb-side pick up, there are an increasing number of possibilities. Farmers, ranchers, farm market managers, wholesale distributors and local retailers are rising to the occasion, with partnerships, online stores, home delivery and pickup.

New this week is Tom and Dom’s Drive Thru (tomanddomsdrivethru.square.site). Tom Noble of Armstrong Valley Farm and Dominique Cortara of Dominique’s Sweets have created an online store with the farm’s current harvest and Dominique’s seasonal treats, including hot cross buns and Easter Baskets filled with Easter macarons.

You create your own box by choosing items on the website and paying online. Certain pastries must be ordered by Wednesday, April 8. Pick up your order this Friday, April 10, at the farm, just north of Guerneville (you’ll get a pick-up time when you place your order).

The farm’s carrots are particularly delicious. The tiny ones, which I enjoy steamed and dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and cumin, also make great dog treats. I poach them in chicken stock and use them in place of commercial treats.

The Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market has set up an online store at thesantarosafarmersmarket.com, with products such as herbs, mushrooms and honey.

FEED Sonoma offers local products such as a bin of produce, honey, eggs and bee pollen, at feedsonoma.com. When you order, you choose among several locations to pick up your order. Or you can get home delivery, with an extra charge.

Third Street Aleworks has teamed with Andy’s Produce, Golden Gate Meats and Franco American Bakery.

Meat boxes are $40 for 10 pounds of beef, pork or chicken. Bread boxes, $12, include a loaf of sliced bread, hamburger and hot dog buns and sandwich rolls. Produce boxes, $20 each, have about 16 different fruits and vegetables, their choice, not yours.

To order, visit thirdstreetaleworks.com. Several other grocery delivery and pick-up boxes are in the works. If you are using a pick-up or delivery service not included here, please feel free to email me about it.

——

Potato soup is one of the easiest soups to make successfully at home. My version can be enjoyed as is or used as a template for variations.

My favorite combinations follow the main recipe. The soup is particularly useful when you have a lot of greens on hand and aren’t sure how to enjoy them. The soup is quite flexible and can serve vegans, vegetarians and omnivores.

Potato Soup Template

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2-3 tablespoons olive oil, coconut oil or butter

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 carrot, trimmed and cut into small dice, optional

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

2 pounds red (or other waxy variety) potatoes, scrubbed and sliced