How to Make Mom Feel Extra Special this Mother’s Day (Take That, Quarantine!) – Kail&Co

The last thing a mom wants on her special day is to be quarantined and kept away from her kids. After all, us kids are the reason why she gets to celebrate today, right? With a little bit of pre-planning and some thoughtful ideas, you can make her day special no matter where you are- take that, quarantine! Keep reading to find out how you can make your mom feel like a Queen this Mother’s Day.

Step 1. Let’s get to planning. By planning, I mean the whole entire day is covered and she will have many unexpected surprises to excite her all day long. First things first: breakfast! You can start ordering your gifts on Amazon now, and don’t forget to add a note to be delivered with each package. On each note, write instructions for when and where mom should open each package. Package number one? Thoughtful, custom coffee mug, and some of her favorite breakfast treats.

I’m going with the surprisingly affordable Starbucks gourmet gift basket, and this adorable, custom mug for mom, from her child that lives out of state. What a special way to show mom how much you care no matter how far away you are! This is an A+ gift and it’s only breakfast!

Next on my list- something fun for mom to do all day. She’s always deserving of a relaxing, fun day all about her, but this year she especially needs some time to just unwind and do her favorite things. Moms are so amazing- they always feel guilty taking time for themselves because they literally do everything else in life for their kids. Take away the guilt by buying her a gift that will force her to put everything else down and get that quality ‘me’ time she is so deserving of.

Obviously we have to include the classic mothers day gift: a luxury spa set. We picked this one because it features all lavender scented products, and lavender is known to be super relaxing- it’s like natures xanax, seriously! We also love the price point on this one, it’s affordable even in the financial crisis many of us are going through. The best part is you would never guess it’s only $20!



This next one is a bit higher on the price point, but that’s because it literally covers it all. This basket handles her breakfast needs with a sweet, new, colorful mug, it will make her feel like a Queen with the gorgeous necklace, and her relaxation time is covered with the cozy socks, scented candle, and make-up accessories. Get it all done with one easy purchase- honestly, the price is really good when you consider all it includes. We love the quality of this gift bag too, it’s not one of the cheap ones filled with low-quality products, this one features some really nice pieces and is well worth its price tag. Mom will think so, too!



HOW COOL?! This is PERFECT for the moms out there that love two things (other than her awesome kids, of course!) and those are Harry Potter, and cooking. Let her cook up all the HP recipes she can dream of today. I bet there’s a package of Tupperware filled with goodies with your name on it coming soon!!



For the creative mom who needs a day full of relaxation, drawing, and trying something new. The ‘Buddha board’ is one of the cooler things I’ve seen recently, and they seem like a perfect gift to give during Quarantine. They help anyone practice meditation, and drawing with water? How calming does that sound?? We LOVE this gift idea. Even if mom isn’t an artist- this one if for all skill levels, even moms who have never painted a day in their life! It’s super inclusive.



For the mom who loves to write. Moleskine is by far the best notebook out there, and if your mom is obsessed with journaling or loves writing poetry, short stories, or is obsessed with taking good notes at work, this Moleskin gift box set is the only way to go. And ordering with Blick means you get the best prices around!



OK- This gift just might be the perfect gift for my mom, at least! It’s super unique, I have never seen this before. It’s also great for any mom that loves to grow her own veggies, and my mom has been known to keep an herb box and tomato plant on her deck every summer. Lastly, if your mom also loves avocado and totally spends extra for guac every time she gets a burrito, this is the gift you NEED to get. In the past, I’ve heard my mom panic over the threat of an avocado shortage, so this gift takes that anxiety away by promising her an avocado plant she gets to call her own! And, once quarantine is over, I bet she’ll have tons of guac ready to be eaten and that calls for a girls margarita night. This gift totally promises good times to come, and we all need little things to look forward to right now. It really is the small stuff that hope floats on.



If you’ve been known to gift the perfect gift to your dad every year with the latest and greatest toolset, it’s time to treat mom to her very own toolset. Except this one is super cute, and dads probably weren’t (at least, that’s probably not how dad describes it!). I LOVE the purple, floral print this toolset boasts, and think it’s totally time for women to #TakeBackTheToolbox with the 10 piece gardening essentials you can buy from Amazon, and have just in time for Mother’s Day. Want to get even more creative? (or beat your sister who always gets the best gift for mom?) Pick out a few packets of her favorite seeds, or arrange for a delivery service to surprise her with a fresh dozen when she wakes up and is enjoying coffee in her new mug. I think Mother’s Day is in May for a reason- April showers bring May flowers and that means you can gift mom the prettiest bunch of bright, happy stems that are sure to make her smile and forget all about the anxieties of the chaotic pandemic we are dealing with. #BestGifterAward #MomsNEWFavoriteChild #MoveOverSis we have a new ‘best gift giver’ in the family, and guess who it is? That’s right- me!

PS PRO TIP- Order not just one of these beautiful toolsets, get a second for yourself. You deserve a gift right now, too. Plus, the news doesn’t lie (ha!) and recently I’ve heard gardening is superrrr trendy this year (for real though, I actually do believe the news on this one, no fake news here!). Planting your own vegetables is a great idea right now, it may ease up your anxiety surrounding the grocery store and possible fresh food shortages, AND the art of planting something in itself is shown to be super peaceful (from personal experience I can tell you this is true!), and watching something you created come to life, bloom, and flourish all season long is satisfying in a way that I can only compare to what I imagine raising kids might be like. Of course, raising a plant is nowhere close to as hard as raising a human being, but you get the point. It teaches you responsibility and gives you a sense of pride. Oh, and whatever you make it sure to the most beautiful on the block, just like your mom’s children were, too!



If your mom isn’t quite a grower, but still enjoys the view of gorgeous, blooming wildflowers while on a nice picnic in the backyard, then this throw blanket is a great (and super affordable) choice. Pair it with one of the gorgeous picnic baskets that I featured in my Valentine’s Day gift guide you can find here, and you have the perfect gift! Just swap out the romantic ‘two-person’ basket for a family of four basket, and you’re all set. Otherwise- just don’t. Sending a ‘picnic for two’ gift to your mom is just not natural!



I promised myself I wasn’t going to post more garden themed gifts, but I couldn’t help myself. This one is SO cute, and SO versatile! If you’re low on cash right now (all of us are so don’t feel bad), this gives me a great DIY idea. All you need is mason jars, some seeds (or even faux flower stems instead) and whatever craft supplies you like to use. Wrap your jars in ribbon. twine, or burlap- or get realy fancy and do the burlap with lacy doolies placed over the burlap! Glamourous to the max.



Moms who love aromatherapy and unique decor, but don’t want to miss out on the classic, Spring Mother’s day gift of flowers. Heads up- these don’t come with a diffuser vase, so make sure to get one or this gift won’t work the same and might seem tacky!



Would I leave you hanging like that?? Of course not, I got you- here is how you complete the gift using the flowers/reed diffusers above. Pick a beautiful, handmade porcelain reed diffuser vase like this (this one is perfect for flowers, anything that isn’t handmade doesn’t really work as a vase, in my opinion, I’m talking about the fragrance bottles that come with reed diffusers, the ones that you stick the reeds right into the bottle. They’re cool, but I can’t see a bunch of flowers coming out of those bottles, we need a real ‘vase’ in this case. It took some searching, but this one scores 100 in functionality and 100 in style/to match the flowers above. It’s dainty, whimsical, charming- perfect for many ladies who prefer this style of decor. If your mom has to have her afternoon tea in her porcelain teacups out in the garden every day, I have a feeling this might be up her alley.



If you know me, you know I my love for NEST candles goes deep. This makes NEST 3/3 for making appearances in my gift guides, actually. I haven’t tried their diffuser oil products, only because I prefer candles and essential oils, but I’m guessing they’re just as good. This scent only has 2 bottles left right now indicating it’s a great choice…if it’s gone by the time you click to buy, look at their other options- they have a really great selection with a scent for everyone. Seriously- check it out. Now you have all 3 items to complete your special, thought-out gift (although Kail&Co did the thinking part, we will go ahead and let you guys take the credit on this one. Impress those mums!), and this gift is 2/3 parts handmade, which we love. A handmade gift always seems a bit more special- they’re unique, usually, it means they’re items are all original and every piece is somewhat different from the next. Remind mom that she is unique and different from the rest, too, so naturally, you had to buy handmade gifts! Yeah, we’ll let you use that, too. We know how to win favorite child award and we want to share the glory with you guys!



Trendy, healthy, and earth-conscious moms will love this one. It’s luxurious with its glass bottle feature, it’s reusable because plastic is so 2019 (bye plastic!), glass is better for the earth, it’s free of BPA’s, it’s leakproof (no stains on this momma), AND dishwasher safe. Oh- the best part? It’s super cute. Choose from a good selection of opaque, pastel colors (all with super trendy names, like Tutu pale pink, of course), or choose 2, one for mom and one for you! Don’t forget to tell her it’s listed under ‘Premium Beauty’ on Amazon since she IS premium Beauty. I’m good, I know, you’re welcome.

The last gift on the 2020 Kail&Co Mother’s Day Gift Guide is probably our favorite. HINT HINT my birthday is coming up people…Anyway, back to mom. This is the gift that keeps on giving, literally. It’s perfect for anyone is lives far away from mom and can’t spoil her all year long with lunch dates, wine nights, and weekend days spent together, shopping, laughing, venting- bonding like good mother and daughter should. This option makes up for all of those missed events, and if you have a sibling doing all those things with mom, this gift is a must. Pick one of the high end options to really win back best child award! Just kidding, but that’s another thing we love: all the options.

The gift we pick to close out the guide, and our favorite of the list is…monthly subscription boxes, prepaid for 6 months or a full year. Amazon has a ton of options this year, from succulent lovers to coffee obsessed, to high end luxury lifestyle boxes (BREO box), tea, beauty, luxury candles, and our personal favorite, the self care subscription box! Order before May 24th (weirdly enough- this is my birthday), and mom will get the May box sometime from the 24th to June 2nd.

On Mother’s Day, get her some nice flowers and make a handmade card. Another cute idea is to draw her a picture of the subscription box and the items that usually come in it (most boxes have Instagram accounts, check those for drawing inspiration). That way, she knows she is getting an awesome gift and can look forward to it, and she doesn’t feel totally jipped on Mother’s Day.

Our favorite box is called TheraBox, and it’s actually curated by therapists- that’s right, mental health PROs decided what should go in the box to increase happiness and get rid of anxiety and stress. Cool, right? Apparently you get over $100 worth of products, I investigated and this has to be true from the looks of it. And, it’s only about $30 a month. You pay month by month, so either get mom the May box and pick a few other months she might like, pay each month, pay each month for a few months, or put mom in control if she wants to continue herself. Amazon says mom will get to, “Unbox happiness monthly! Filled with all things mindful, thoughtful and beautiful to help you live an inspired life!” It comes with, “1 happiness activity plus 6 – 8 self care wellness goodies (i.e., aromatherapy, natural/organic bath, body, skincare products, and other lifestyle goodies!)” I think I should order the May box because #selflove right?? Plus, birthday’s when you’re my age always suck (birthday blog soon to come- promise).



If anyone tries it out, let me know what you think! Be sure to browse all the boxes Amazon is suggesting for Mother’s Day, too.

OK- that’s all I got folks. I hope this helps anyone out who is struggling for ideas, I always have a hard time so I hope the wide range of gifts for different interests is helpful. Happy Mother’s Day to all, and don’t forget to also gift your friends who are new moms, grandmothers, step moms, ‘chosen moms’ (moms that we choose to have as mom life figures in our life, not biological moms), sisters that are moms, and any other deserving mom this year. Reach out to moms who have lost a child far too soon, and children who have lost their mothers far too soon, this day is hard for them. In the happiness of the day for many, please don’t forget the people who are struggling today. If you have a loved one in your life that lost a child or mother, or maybe has a bad relationship with their mom and will be struggling today, please, please, please reach out. Be gentle- don’t push them to talk about it, just make sure they know you are there, and you care. Be the compassionate people that I know you all are. Sending love, good vibes, and a dose of sanity in this quarantine craziness. We will get through it, sooner or later. TATA for now! MWAH. xox.

