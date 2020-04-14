How to make multiple meals out of leftover chicken or pork

After you strip the leftover chicken meat off the bone, be sure to throw the carcass into a stock pot with some onions, carrots, parsley and spices, bring it to a boil, then simmer it for a few hours. That will give you lots of hearty stock to freeze or refrigerate.

As spin-off dishes, Ibach suggested using the leftover meat and stock to create a simple chicken soup with ramen noodles and rice-stick noodle stir-fry with chicken and vegetables.

“The fried noodles are called Mee Siam,” she said. “It’s a popular street food in Singapore and Malaysia.”

Don’t worry about leaving some vegetables out or subbing in other vegetables, she said. You also could add the pork to the stir-fry and the soup for a different flavoring, or make the tacos and fried rice with the chicken.

The variations are infinite and limited only by your ingenuity and your produce drawer.

“It’s like making a whole new meal,” she said. “All Asian recipes are very user-friendly.”

_____

The following recipes are from Mei Ibach, culinary arts teacher at El Molino High School in Forestville.

Kimchi is a traditional, Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, especially cabbage, made with a wide range of seasonings, including garlic, ginger and hot spices. You can find fresh kimchi in the refrigerator case at grocery stores like Oliver’s and Asian markets.

Braised Pork Butt with Kimchi

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3-4 pounds pork butt, excess fat trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

2½ cups homemade or store-bought fresh kimchi

1 large yellow onion, cut into 1-inch slices

2 carrots, cut into large dice (optional)

1 medium whole fresh garlic or about 6 to 8 cloves, peeled and lightly crushed

5 cups chicken or beef stock, homemade or store-bought

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1½ tablespoons brown sugar

For garnish:

2 cups shredded red and green cabbage

¼ cup thinly sliced green onion

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a Dutch oven, combine the pork butt pieces, kimchi, garlic and onion, carrot, chicken or beef stock, fish sauce and sugar. Stir to combine and make sure the pork is immersed in the stock.

Cover with the lid and cook in the preheated oven for 1 hour, stir it with a spoon, then reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees and cook for another 2 hours in the oven or until the pork butt is tender and cooked through.

Transfer the braised pork onto a platter lined with shredded fresh green or red cabbage and garnish with green onion and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with rice or noodles as the main course.

Strain the juices into a sauce pan, bring to a simmer on the stove, then turn down to low, reducing the liquid for at least a half hour. Pour 2 tablespoons of the juices back over the pork (reserving 3½ cups pork with juices for the Kimchi Fried Rice and Kimchi Taco recipes, below.)

Slow cooker version: For an alternative cooking option, bring the stock and aromatics to a boil in a stock pot, then add the pork butt pieces and the liquid into a slow cooker and cook for 3 to 4 hours on high heat. Reduce to low heat for one hour or until the meat is tender and cooked through. There will be more juices, so reduce down for longer.