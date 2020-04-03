How to Make Wade’s Latte – Dallas Wardrobe // Fashion & Lifestyle Blog // Dallas
For years Wade has been putting together this latte for myself (and him) to enjoy most afternoons. I have often posted about drinking it and gotten MANY inquires about what is actually in it and today I am FINALLY sharing!
Much to all of your surprise, it is the most simple thing ever to create at home. To be honest, I prefer drinking this latte at home over most that I have had when out (or at a coffee shop). Please know that both Wade and myself know that we are not “inventing” some sort of magical coffee recipe and I am sure most of you have made something exactly like this at home but this is what we like, so I wanted to share!
I hope you all enjoy your Wade’s latte as much as I do! xx
p.s the glass I like to use is from YEARS ago but I found these that look great. Also, I often use a stemless wine glass…for some reason I LOVE drinking out of that!
Wade’s Latte
WHAT YOU NEED:
- Nespresso Machine (or any machine that makes espresso). We use this machine and LOVE it!
- Nespresso espresso pod (or any sort of espresso). We use this flavor of single espresso. Sometimes Wade makes a double!
- Milk of your choice (I use whatever…everything from almond to lactose free will work)
- Coffee creamer (or some sort of sweetener). We love Nestle Coffee Mate French Vanilla Creamer!
- Ice
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 espresso pod
- 1 cup of milk (your choice)
- 1 tablespoon of coffee creamer
- ice (base amount upon how much room you have left in your glass)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Put 1 tablespoon of coffee creamer in your glass
- Start espresso machine. I use a single espresso. This is the SECOND item that will go in your glass.
- Once espresso is done fill glass with 1 cup of milk (whatever kind you prefer).
- Stir with a straw (I love using a metal straw)
- Fill the remainder of the glass with ice
- Enjoy!
Items To Make Wade’s Latte
I told you guys it was super easy to make! I hope you get to enjoy a Wade’s latte sooner than later! Let me know what you think! xx