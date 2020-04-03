How to Make Wade’s Latte – Dallas Wardrobe // Fashion & Lifestyle Blog // Dallas

For years Wade has been putting together this latte for myself (and him) to enjoy most afternoons. I have often posted about drinking it and gotten MANY inquires about what is actually in it and today I am FINALLY sharing!

Much to all of your surprise, it is the most simple thing ever to create at home. To be honest, I prefer drinking this latte at home over most that I have had when out (or at a coffee shop). Please know that both Wade and myself know that we are not “inventing” some sort of magical coffee recipe and I am sure most of you have made something exactly like this at home but this is what we like, so I wanted to share!

I hope you all enjoy your Wade’s latte as much as I do! xx

p.s the glass I like to use is from YEARS ago but I found these that look great. Also, I often use a stemless wine glass…for some reason I LOVE drinking out of that!

Wade’s Latte

WHAT YOU NEED:

Nespresso Machine (or any machine that makes espresso). We use this machine and LOVE it!

Nespresso espresso pod (or any sort of espresso). We use this flavor of single espresso. Sometimes Wade makes a double!

Milk of your choice (I use whatever…everything from almond to lactose free will work)

Coffee creamer (or some sort of sweetener). We love Nestle Coffee Mate French Vanilla Creamer!

Ice

INGREDIENTS:

1 espresso pod

1 cup of milk (your choice)

1 tablespoon of coffee creamer

ice (base amount upon how much room you have left in your glass)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Put 1 tablespoon of coffee creamer in your glass Start espresso machine. I use a single espresso. This is the SECOND item that will go in your glass. Once espresso is done fill glass with 1 cup of milk (whatever kind you prefer). Stir with a straw (I love using a metal straw) Fill the remainder of the glass with ice Enjoy!

I told you guys it was super easy to make! I hope you get to enjoy a Wade’s latte sooner than later! Let me know what you think! xx