How to Manage Stress Eating (or Not Eating)

The coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything most of us have ever experienced.

One of the many things changing: How we eat. A lot of us are either eating more than we usually do, or not at all.

“With most people, the first thing to go when we’re stressed is self-care,” said Jennifer Wegmann, lecturer in health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, and author of the audio series “Resilience: The New Science of Mastering Stress and Living Well.” When Dr. Wegmann says self-care, she doesn’t mean things like massages and manicures, but the true basics: exercise, sleep and eating. “We let go of those things first because we think we need to be better for other people.”

Those affected by anxiety are the most likely to stop eating, said Debra Kissen, chief executive of Light on Anxiety CBT Treatment Center and member of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. This goes back to our ancient ancestors. “When you’re about to be eaten by a lion, and you either need to fight or take flight, it’s not really efficient for your gut to be digesting food. It’s a waste of energy,” she said.

This kind of reaction makes sense for an immediate threat, though it isn’t the best way to handle food in the long term. It’s “a prehistoric way of surviving that for a modern life crisis can be ineffective,” she said.