How To Market Your New Startup Offline – Marketing Strategy





There is no denying that we are living through testing times at the moment. In order to compete, you need to make sure that you put together a killer marketing campaign. At present, a lot of emphases is placed on the digital world, and this means that offline marketing often gets left behind. However, a successful marketing strategy is one that combines both online and offline approaches. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some tips on how to market your new startup offline.

1. Celebrate holidays with your clients

Whether it is Easter or Christmas, every holiday presents you with the opportunity to connect with your clients. You should consider sending out small gifts and cards to your clients in order to make your presence known. Sending a client a card on their birthday can make them feel special and help to create a strong bond between the client and your brand. It shows them how much you care. There are a number of different ways you can use the holidays to your advantage. Aside from sending a small gift or card, you can offer unique discounts. Make sure they are appropriate for the holiday in question. You may also want to give out coupons in the build-up to the occasion.

2. Target demographics with group-specific discounts

There is no better way to develop brand loyalty and to get your message out there than by hosting a sale of any type. If you provide deals and discounts to a certain target market, you are going to make your customers feel privileged while also increasing sales and leads at the same time. Make sure you market incentives and you will get the attention of potential consumers you have never heard about before. The first thing to do, though, is to consider what sort of market you wish to target. For example, you may wish to create a sale for freshmen or newlyweds. You could even think about teaming up with other stores so you can work together and offer some sort of packaged deal. We see this happen regularly with students. Student discount weeks take place whereby students gain access to exclusive sales.

3. Market effectively with interior signs

You will also need to invest in signs for your business; not only exterior signs, but interior signs as well. Getting people to visit your store is half of the battle. You then need to wow them with special offers and deals. This is where interior signs are going to play a critical role. Make sure the signs are of high-quality and that they capture people’s attention.

4. Participate in trade shows

Aside from the advice that has been provided so far, attending and participating in trade shows is another effective way to gain greater exposure for your company. No matter whether you are selling or displaying, you are going to be able to acquire quality leads within a few days. Make sure that you have promotional materials created that are perfectly suited to your objectives, ensuring resources and times are not wasted. You also need to consider how you are going to make the most of your presence at these shows. For example, you may give away discount codes or free product samples for every lead that you collect. Another option is to offer a workshop or have a speaker at a conference, as you will make the most of a captive, in-built audience with this approach. You also need to make sure you put in the legwork after the trade show, and this means getting in contact with any person that has given you their details at the event.

5. Packaging your products differently

Another way to make your impression amongst the competition is to package your products differently from the crowd. The first thing to do here is to find out what you are going to be up against, so you know what packaging you need to compete against while your product is on the shelf. You may also want to consider incorporating recycled materials into your packaging and, of course, including a humble brag about doing so on the packaging too! You should also make sure that a few different design prototypes are tested so you can discover what is going to resonate the most with your customers. There are a lot of different approaches that can be used in order to boost your company’s exposure while on the shelves. You can also give away branded knick-knacks with every purchase of your item, so that people who enjoy your brand can help to spread the word.

6. Get creative with your business cards

Last but not least, investing in a well-made business card is certainly worth it. A business card is a quick and easy way for you to get the word out about your business. Choose a unique design that reflects your creativity and brand values in order to set your startup apart from the crowd. Make sure that everyone who works for your business has their own card to give away. Remember, this is an extension of your brand, and so you need to make sure that everything is consistent. Although you want to make sure your business cards stand-out, avoid going for any unusual shapes. After all, a business card is meant to be convenient. People want to place it in their wallet or pocket with ease. You’re not going to be able to do this if you go for a business card that is cutout in the shape of a rabbit!

So there you have it: some of the different approaches to follow when it comes to marketing your new startup offline. If you follow the suggestions that have been discussed above, you will be able to give yourself the best chance of marketing your company offline effectively. Don’t ignore the importance of this. While digital marketing matters, offline marketing is tangible and targeted, and that’s why it is a critical strategy to utilise.