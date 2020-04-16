How to Name a Champion Without the Championship

At some point, leagues and sports around the world may have to come to the reluctant conclusion that they will never finish their seasons. They will then have to determine what the final results are and who, if anyone, will be crowned champion.

If Scottish soccer is any guide, those decisions are going to make a lot of people unhappy.

A plan was put forward for Scotland’s top four leagues to award their championships as well as determine promotion and relegation places based on where teams stand now. The measure passed by a narrow margin after a vote held among the Scottish Professional Football League clubs. One club, Dundee, changed its vote to Yes on Wednesday after initially opposing the plan last Friday. (Their reversal, as it happens, meant that their rival, Dundee United, was awarded the championship of the second tier and will be promoted to the Scottish Premiership.)

Understandably, the teams who will now be relegated were the most vocal opponents of the plan. Hearts is in 12th in the Scottish Premier League, the relegation place, but only 4 points out of 11th. This plan seals their relegation. “I believe the whole process has been incredibly badly handled and shows Scottish Football in a very poor light,” Hearts owner Ann Budge said in a statement, noting Dundee’s vote switch. “Sadly, anyone who believes this decision will draw a line under the whole matter, is in my opinion being optimistic indeed.”

One of the most aggrieved teams was Rangers, who stand second in the top division. Although they are 13 points behind and were almost certain not to win the title, they still objected to the plan as it awards the championship to their Glasgow rival, Celtic.