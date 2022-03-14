How to pre-order the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

PREORDER: The new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro will go up for preorder on the Apple website at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11, a week before their official release on Friday, March 18.

Apple has made several major commitments to sustainability over the past few years, but it took the “going green” thing quite literally with the latest additions to its iPhone 13 lineup.

Tim Cook introduced a “bold” green iPhone 13 and a “sophisticated” alpine green iPhone 13 Pro at this week’s “Peek Performance” event, setting their official release date for Friday, March 18. If you want to reserve one ahead of time, you can do so through the Apple website starting at 5 a.m. PST this Friday, March 11.

Prices start at $699 for the iPhone 13 mini, $799 for the standard iPhone 13, $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but keep in mind that you can get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in depending on your carrier.

As a quick refresher, the iPhone 13 family initially debuted last September with some subtle (but mostly successful) design changes. The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini won tech reporter Stan Schroeder over with their improved battery life, starting storage capacity of 128GB, and “cool” new Cinematic camera mode, and wound up taking home a Mashable’s Choice Award. (Click here to read the full review.)

For their part, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro or a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max will get you a stunning Super Retina XDR display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz, plus some beefed-up cameras with Apple’s high-end ProRes video format and better low-light performance. These upgrades “won’t transform your life,” cautioned deputy tech editor Joseph Volpe, but if you’re really into photography (and have some cash to spare), those cameras are a serious flex. Peep his complete review here.

Credit: Apple

Credit: Apple

Credit: Apple

Credit: Apple

