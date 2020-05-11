How to Rethink Your Wedding

The second couple I feature in this episode, Rob and Dan, riffed on the “15 Toasts” concept and created a string of eight virtual dinner tables. They were looking forward to having their 180 guests, from at least five countries, mingle among the buffet tables. So they gave each virtual “table” a theme that they hoped would define and shape their marriage. Ideas like: adventure, loyalty and forgiveness, love and growth. It was all arranged over a Google document. People were asked to sign up for a table where they didn’t know many other people to keep the mingling spirit of the original wedding plan.