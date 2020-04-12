How to run a virtual movie night with your friends

coronavirus, coronavirus, covid-19, virtual movie night, streaming tv services

A virtual movie night is a great way to socialise with friends and family during social distancing measures. It gives you something to talk about other than COVID-19, and you can have friends to talk about movies with without fearing ‘spoilers’. Choosing a movie on streaming sites such as Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, SBS on Demand or ABC iView makes it easier for everyone to access the movie or TV show you want to watch. Consider movies or series that are on multiple sites, in case some guests do not have access to the same streaming sites. If you know for sure that everyone has the same DVD at home, you can bypass the streaming options. There are apps such as Netflix Party that do the hard work of synchronisation for you. This app also enables group chat. However this requires everyone to have Netflix. The app only works on laptops using Google Chrome. So this is not the best option of you want to watch movies on a bigger screen. If your kids are missing their friends, or if you need to keep them occupied, they can use the child-friendly option for Netflix party. The chat feature is only available for people who are invited to join, so kids can interact safely with their friends on the app. Make sure all guests start the film at the same time, and allocate a point for intermission. If you are watching a series have intermissions after each episode. Use intermissions for bathroom breaks, replenishing snacks, and as an interval to discuss the show. Do you talk during a movie? Hopefully you don’t. While watching a movie together is interactive, don’t expect lots of chatting during the film. Texting is an option, but don’t expect quick replies. It is a good idea to set up a video chat link so you can turn it on during intermission or after the movie easily. But definitely not keep a video chat going during the movie. You won’t be able to interact with your friends properly, and you wont be able to concentrate on the film if you do that.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/ab9977d8-72c0-4835-b686-c889c4fd8ef7.jpg/r0_223_3974_2468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg