How to say hello when we can no longer shake hands

The simple handshake, once an offer of peace, now carries a threat to everyone.

Friendly hugs and kisses are also off-limits, as many people are urged to rethink how they greet each other to contain the spread of the virus.

World leaders are offering guidance about how to touch other humans. Some countries have forbidden the two-kiss greeting, while others are encouraged a greeting of “namaste” instead of a handshake.

media_camera Then Prime Minister John Howard with the infamous handshake with Mark Latham.

Still, there remains something gripping about a handshake, as a personal totem and symbolically.

Psychologist Jemma Doley said an extended hand was always seen as a powerful tool in communication.

“It’s an important element of first impressions and are often the first connection we have with others,” she said. “Handshakes could even impact our success in job interviews, with research showing that those with a firm handshake combined with good eye contact received higher ratings of employment suitability from interviewers.”

media_camera Kim Kardashian shakes hands with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Loeb

While self-isolation and the absence of in-person social interaction has placed the handshaking norm on hold, people are adjusting their behaviour and finding new ways to physically connect with their peers.

Bumping elbows, saluting, jazz hands and fist bumps are the new forms of greeting, while other trends have gone viral on TikTok, such as the non-traditional Footshake and Footdance. The dance consists of a simple foot tap with a loved one, friend or colleague.

media_camera Colleagues in the office practising alternative greeting for safety and protection during COVID-19

Ms Doley said simple eye contact and a genuine smile will go down just as well.

“It’s important to look for alternative gestures that still convey warmth and friendliness,” she said. “Experiment with alternative gestures such as sign-language or bring a hand to your forehead in a salute, then flick your wrist away in a wave-like movement.”

The simple act of placing a hand over your heart is also preferred and strongly considered by Australian relationship experts Allan and Barbara Pease, who have called it the “Heart-Hello.”

The couple — who specialise in human relations and body language — believe this approach will replace the handshake and allow people to read the other person’s full body language signals, which is not possible in an up-close handshake.

media_camera Author Allan Pease with his wife, Barbara practice the Heart-Hello

“Putting a hand on your heart is completely germ-free and makes everyone feel welcome, accepted, and connected,” Ms Pease said. “It gives people the confidence they need in meeting new people and will remove the fear and uncertainly that most people currently feel.”

While handshaking did not outwear its welcome, Mr Pease believes its days are numbered.

“Some people are still sticking out their hand, although it’s not proper greeting etiquette and won’t be for awhile,” he said. “If someone does want to shake your hand, put your hand over your heart and say, ‘Let’s not pass the virus,’ with a smile.”

For those willing to use the heart-hello technique, Mr Pease recommended announcing ones intention, rather than the extremes of swooping or recoiling.

“Let loved ones know how you plan to greet to them while keeping a safe distance,” he said.

Those who are approached with the technique should reciprocate to avoid a potentially awkward or tense situation.

Bianca Khouri has implemented the heart-hello technique as she takes protective measures to keep her six-month-old baby safe when leaving the house.

“I saw a friend of mine the other day at the shopping centre, and I said in advance, ‘I am not going to hug you, but I want to kiss you from afar,’” Ms Khouri said. “I love that, because it’s respectful and showing consideration, and avoids a lot of social awkwardness right now.”

HOW YOU CAN SAY A SAFE HELLO

■ Fist bump: These are a classic and easy greeting. Go in for the bump, but pull away before you actually touch each others’ skin.

■ Footshake: The new greeting to emerge out of coronavirus is a foot tap dubbed the “Wuhan Shake.” This technique is just tapping feet together.

■ Elbow bump: Opt for an elbow bump, which requires people to bump elbows.

■ Jazz hands: These may be a little dramatic, but some twiddling fingers might just make someone’s day.

■ Wave: Whether it’s a two-finger salute or using a full hand, a wave is a simple greeting during these times.

DO THE HEART-HELLO

1. Place your hand over your heart: A universal and disease-free technique that makes people feel welcome, accepted, and connected.

2. Smile (with your teeth visible) and lean forward: Smiling with your teeth displayed is a gesture used by primates to convey they are non-aggressive.

3. Maintain eye contact with the person you’re greeting: This allows you to still be connected to someone while not appearing to be submissive.

