How To Sell On Mercari By Dropshipping: How To Sell On Mercari, How To Dropship On Mercari, Drop Ship On Mercari, Dropshipping on Mercari, Get around Mercari’s Anti-dropship software

This ebook was designed to provide solutions for people who want to dropship on Mercari. Mercari is an excellent platform to sell on! Up till now, no one has discovered a way to get around Mercari’s anti-dropship software. This ebook will give you a simple workaround for Mercari’s anti-dropship software so you can freely dropship on Mercari without any issues. You will also learn much more such as where and how to find the BEST products to dropship on Mercari.

Why would someone want to dropship on Mercari when they can buy items from yards sales and ship the items themselves? The answer is simple…. Most of us would rather sit at home and find items to sell online rather than waste gas and time driving around town, in the scorching hot sun, looking for items to sell. In addition, dropshipping allows you to have someone else ship your items for you – which saves you an enormous amount of time and money by not having to own any shipping supplies or needing to drive to the post office. Heck! — you won’t even own the items you are selling so you won’t have to worry about what to do with them if they do not sell!

To summarize, the ability to dropship on Mercari is the — ICING ON THE CAKE– for the online sales arena.

Table Of Contents:

My Story

How does Mercari work?

How do I setup a Mercari seller account?

What steps are required to list an item for sale?

Where can I find items to sell?

What kind of items should I sell?

How much does Mercari charge sellers?

How do I get around the stock photos ban on Mercari?

How do I get around the ‘ships from’ 5-digit code?

How do I relist an item for sale after it has sold?

How do I get around Mercari’s Anti-dropshipping software?

What do I do if Mercari deactivates my listing(s)?

What do you mean by ‘stock photo’?

How does Mercari allow me to transfer my funds?

When will I start making sales on Mercari?

How soon can I be making at least $500 in profit each month on Mercari?

How do I handle returns on Mercari?

Final tips and pearls:

My contact info:

Additional EASY ways to earn an income:

My Story

I got into dropshipping after I walked away from my stressful job as a pharmacist. But dropshipping was not my first online selling experience. The first thing I tried was Amazon Fulfilment By Amazon(FBA). I shipped box after box of items into Amazon FBA and had Amazon sell and ship the items via Amazon Prime. Within a year I lost all my money! (Over $50,000) I was not aware of all the fees associated with using Amazon’s FBA service such as short term and long-term storage fees.

During that time, I came across a group called Dropship Domination(DSD) and they taught me how to dropship on Ebay. (Here are the strategies I use on Ebay: http://dsbook.dannysneeden.com) I was making good money on Ebay when I decided to dropship on Amazon. A couple of the top DSD affiliates took me under their wing and taught me the inside secrets for how to REALLY make money by dropshipping on Amazon. Within a couple months of learning these breakthrough secrets, I reached $30,000 in a month on Amazon! (Here are the strategies I use on Amazon: : http://amazondsbook.dannysneeden.com) However, I started testing new strategies and taking bigger and bigger risks. It was these new strategies and risks that lead to my Amazon account being suspended. I tell everyone that Amazon was nice about it because they gave me several warnings and 2 suspensions before the final, permanent suspension.

After having my Amazon account permanently suspended, I fell back on my Ebay account. I started making decent money on Ebay, when suddenly, three cases were opened against me and closed before I knew what to do. Since the cases were closed as a result of the customer calling Ebay, my seller metrics were lowered, and I lost both my ‘Above Standard’ seller rating and my ‘Top Rated’ status. I was stunned!

