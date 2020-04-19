How to setup payment gateway in website or app
What else is important is a business mobile application. This is again something that needs to be there for rendering the business functions and activities. For an eCommerce business, it is like another side of the coin to have a mCommerce, because these days anyone who wants to buy anything would prefer it from a mobile app. It is easy and convenient for them.
Now, with a website and an app, you also need an ideal payment system on it to collect the payments easily and without any delay. It is so convenient to provide the payment option on the website or app itself so that as soon as you get the payment, you can give out the product or services creating an awesome customer service experience.
For the confidence and trust of the customer, it is highly required that the payment system is reputed. If the business is new this becomes an added advantage because the customer cannot trust a new online business without a mark of security.
Why is PayKun considered to be the right one?
It is an excellent option for Indian businesses. Its ease of access, affordable and cost-effective characteristics would suit any type of business. It is a suitable payment partner for startups, SMEs, large enterprises, etc. All types of businesses can register on PayKun for example, freelancers, bloggers, eCommerce, etc. Some of the other features are mentioned below-
Multiple Payment Methods
It is a payment gateway service provider which means it provides multiple payment method options for the customers to make the payment. PayKun supports 120+ payment methods including debit cards, credit cards, wallets, net banking, UPI/BHIM, etc. It makes sure that the customer gets their preferred payment option and do not dropoff at the checkout page. PayKun provides the highest successful transaction rate. It has a responsive support team to solve the queries and issues of its clients and their customers too, through chat, email, and calls.
Security
Also, it is a highly secured gateway and impossible for the fraudsters to hack or steal. The funds transferred and the sensitive data included to make the transaction is all passed in an encrypted manner. It follows the highest level of security standards. It is a PCI DSS Level 1 compliant and follows AES encryption standards.
Lowest per Transaction Fee
Smart Merchant Dashboard
Apart from that, it would provide a merchant dashboard to administer and manage your online transactions processed through PayKun. You can issue Refunds, view and manage the settlements, view downloadable reports for all purposes, add and manage the customers, etc are manageable with one and only source, the dashboard itself.
How to set up the payment gateway on your website/app?
It is very easy to add PayKun into your website or app. It has ready plugins and SDKs for various platforms such as PHP, Magento, Android, iOS, WordPress, Ruby, Python, .Net, Node JS, Java, WHMCS, Prestashop, Opencart, etc. These integration kits are the ready codings which just needs to be added with no requirement of the technical knowledge.
The plugins and SDKs are available online for free. And also the technical documentation to guide you on the integration process. Still, if you find any difficulty, PayKun technical team provides free integration services after the merchant account is activated.
So before going to the integration part, you will need to register with PayKun with the basic details and documents. These details and documents will be verified and the account will be activated soon as possible. You require only the basic documents and the bank account in which you would like the settlements to be credited.
Test Mode Feature
Before you decide to register with the details and documents required. It is a good idea to try the test payment first. This can be done from the merchant dashboard even if it is not activated. You can activate the Sandbox account and with just the test mode process and the test API encryption key, you can easily access the test payments.