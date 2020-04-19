How to setup payment gateway in website or app

Having a website for any kind of business today has become a mark of a positive impression. Because anyone thinking of buying some product or services, first and foremost tend to run an online search. Or if they have already known about your business, they still would go online to get the confidence to pay for it. So having a website is not an extra effort, it is one of the many requirements for a business.

What else is important is a business mobile application. This is again something that needs to be there for rendering the business functions and activities. For an eCommerce business, it is like another side of the coin to have a mCommerce, because these days anyone who wants to buy anything would prefer it from a mobile app. It is easy and convenient for them.

Now, with a website and an app, you also need an ideal payment system on it to collect the payments easily and without any delay. It is so convenient to provide the payment option on the website or app itself so that as soon as you get the payment, you can give out the product or services creating an awesome customer service experience.

For the confidence and trust of the customer, it is highly required that the payment system is reputed. If the business is new this becomes an added advantage because the customer cannot trust a new online business without a mark of security.

PayKun Payment Gateway integration is the ideal payment solution for the website and/or application. It can be integrated in the form of eCommerce checkout or the payment button too.

Why is PayKun considered to be the right one?

It is an excellent option for Indian businesses. Its ease of access, affordable and cost-effective characteristics would suit any type of business. It is a suitable payment partner for startups, SMEs, large enterprises, etc. All types of businesses can register on PayKun for example, freelancers, bloggers, eCommerce, etc. Some of the other features are mentioned below-