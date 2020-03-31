How to Sew a Face Mask

Guidance on whether to wear a face mask has been evolving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises against healthy people wearing masks but is reviewing its guidance. Part of the problem is that people often wear masks incorrectly, pulling them aside for a variety of reasons, and air can get in easily around the edges.

It is still much more important to limit trips outside and wash your hands frequently. And civilians should not use medical-grade masks, which are in short supply and must be reserved for health care workers on the front line.

But those who are sick with the new coronavirus can help limit the spread of respiratory droplets by wearing a mask, and that applies to those who are asymptomatic or undiagnosed as well. Plus, some organizations are using fabric masks as a temporary stopgap. The Sewing and Craft Alliance is continuously updating a list of health care facilities that have asked for fabric mask donations.