How to start your own victory garden

The Sonoma Ecology Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving away 300 victory garden starter packs, filled with a mix of summer squash, cucumbers, melons, sunflowers, peas and bean starts, along with organic carrot and spinach seed packets and simple growing tips. The starts are being grown by Bee-Well Farms in Glen Ellen. Packs will be distributed for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 25 on a first-come, first-served basis at the horseshoe in front of Sonoma City Hall. The line will be a drive-thru. Delivery is available for anyone in Sonoma Valley who is at higher risk and needs to stay home. For more information and to request delivery, visit sonomaecologycenter.org.

“Given that this crisis has massive implications for the world and for our community, Sonoma Ecology Center hopes to bring back the victory garden tradition to Sonoma Valley as a way to promote local sustainability and resilience,” executive director Richard Dale said. The center hopes to keep the movement alive once the pandemic has passed.

Growing trend

The movement has spread like squash vines through the Sonoma Valley already. A new Sonoma Victory Garden Club Facebook page that went up three weeks ago has drawn more than 200 members who trade growing tips and advice.

Kathy Holt-Ries is among the newbies who leaped headfirst into the movement. She lives in a mobile home park in Sonoma and has never planted a food garden before. But as soon as the shelter-in-place order came down in Sonoma County, she bought some raised beds and other basic equipment at Friedmans’ Home Improvement, had soil and compost delivered and got to work.

Using grow lights and warming pads, she started her garden from seed in her bedroom: green beans, bush beans, two kinds of cucumbers, peas, zucchini and yellow squash, three kinds of tomatoes, turnips, radishes, spinach and several varieties of lettuce and peppers.

She fit three 12-foot-long raised beds on one side of her home and installed a fourth in front.

Holt-Ries gave herself a quick course in gardening by watching YouTube videos and talking to friends. She also joined the Sonoma Victory Garden Club Facebook group.

“I just connected with a lady. I’m going to pick up some pots for my extra seedlings,” she said.

The current uncertainty in the world motivated her to plant vegetables, she said.

“I wanted to be prepared to feed my family and my neighbors,” Holt-Ries said. “It’s also getting away from the environmental hazards that our government allows.”

“It’s really exciting watching things grow. I sowed too many seeds. I have extra so I’m giving them away,” she added.

During wartime, victory gardens cropped up everywhere, from windowboxes and pots on fire escapes to vacant lots and commercial landscape strips. Land in parks was put to use for food production, including in Golden Gate Park and the Fenway Victory Gardens in Boston, the last of the World War II victory gardens still in production today.

How to start

Expert say you don’t need a lot of space to grow a little food.

“Truly, almost everybody has a little piece of land they can grow on. It can be as small as 4 feet by 8 feet,” said Keefer, who was a chef before he shifted to culinary gardening. He managed the gardens for Thomas Keller at The French Laundry for 10 years. With a larger plot of 500 square feet, you can grow 25% of your family’s food six months out of the year, he added.