How to stop snacking all day long during this 21-day lockdown – Times of India

For controlling the spread of coronavirus , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day long complete lockdown in the country. This means everyone is stuck at home for the next 21 days. We will all be working from home. This sudden change in our timetables can lead to stress as well. Given the current situation, we might end up snacking a lot more when at home, impacting everybody’s fitness routine.

Why do we snack more?



There is a lot of stress and uncertainty attached to the current times. Working from home and reduced social interaction can lead to a lot more emotional eating. We snack to soothe and suppress our negative emotions which can be caused by isolation, anger, boredom and stress. Most of the times, the foods that we snack on are ultra-processed foods since biscuits, crisps and chocolates. These foods target the pleasure centre of the brain.

Most of the time emotional eating is a call to fill the gap that is caused by boredom. Lack of vitamin-D because of the lack of sunlight exposure, also causes an increase in stress levels that compel us to eat sweet foods.

Here are ways you can prevent yourself from snacking during this lockdown

Know your trigger



It can help to identify what triggers you to snack and reduce it. It can be caused by boredom, stress, anxiety or sadness. Keep a diary and log what you eat, how much you eat and what you felt the last time you emotionally ate.



Find a new outlet



Once you know what causes you to eat more, find activities to substitute eating the next time you feel that way. It takes your mind off your feeling. Walk, meditate or indulge in a puzzle or a few brain games like chess.

Be prepared



It is important that you stay prepared for the 21 days. Do not stock on ultra-processed foods like biscuits and chocolates. Instead buy healthy so even if you do end up snacking, you eat healthy.

Stop feeling guilty



It is not healthy to harbour a feeling of guilt even if you feel like snacking. This develops a negative relationship with food which might put you into a vicious cycle of snacking more. Rather than labelling food as good and bad, instead, label them as something you like to eat and something you do not like to eat.

