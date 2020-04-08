How to Strengthen Your Immune System – Beauty Cooks Kisses

Aside from social distancing and vigorous hand washing, nothing is going to guarantee that you won’t become infected with Covid-19. However, you can help better protect yourself by doing all that you can to strengthen your immune system, the body’s natural defense from disease-causing microorganisms. Here are some tips that can help fortify your body’s immune system naturally.

Though we are all stressed more than usual, we must try to get enough sleep. Strive for at least seven and eight hours of sleep each night. Doing so can help strengthen your immune system, especially now during this pandemic. The time during sleep is necessary for the body to repair and release protective proteins called cytokines to fight off infection and inflammation. The more stress that you’re under, the more vulnerable and weaker those natural defenses become. This is why it is so critical to get those extra hours of sleep to increase the body’s production of protective cytokines.

Staying active can also help strengthen your immune system. Physical activity such as taking a walk or exercising at home can help purge the lungs and respiratory system of bacteria that could weaken it. At the same time, it can change the antibodies and white blood cells from improved circulation to better ward off disease more quickly while releasing additional cytokines lessening stress hormones.

Another helpful measure is to eat more antioxidants and nutrient rich foods such as the normal fare eating a Mediterranean diet with more vegetables such as spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, sweet potatoes, garlic, fruits, especially citrus, tomatoes, nuts, beans, healthy fats, and whole grains and only a moderate amount of dairy, poultry and eggs. Also, you want to boost up your vitamin D levels to help the body’s immune responses. You also may want to read my earlier post on how to maximize nutrient absorption and balancing your vitamins, fats and proteins.

Speaking of garlic, there was an interesting Florida study led by Dr. Tariq Adbullah about the tremendous benefit eating raw garlic has to activate the immune system’s killer cells to choke off infectious disease. With its 33 sulfur compounds, 17 amino acids (including all of the essential ones), germanium, calcium, copper, iron, potassium, magnesium, selenium, zinc, and vitamins A, B1, and C, it was mentioned that eating about 12 cloves a day may help strengthen your immune system.

To also strengthen your immune system, it is especially a good idea to keep your gut running smoothly with fiber and restore good bacteria. Therefore, you want to increase your fiber intake and add more probiotics like yogurt or kefir to your diet. Sauerkraut and other fermented foods like pickles also can work to your advantage.

Regretfully, there is no instant fix to build up immunity. Nonetheless, taking these measures that I have pointed out can help strengthen the immune system to better protect you and your family. Stay well and safe by trying to incorporate them into your lifestyle.