How to Style Jeans and T-shirt and Look Stunning

Who here loves binding in a t-shirt and jeans rather than flaunting in shimmery, glittery dresses? I hope everyone. But as someone said, fashion is pain, and there’s no escape to it. Wait. Did I mention there’s no escape to it already? My bad. There is obviously escape, which is why this article.

Formal suits for business meetings, Semi formals for business outings or regular days at work, those flaunting skirts and dresses for parties and date nights, can anyone of these give you happiness in simple jeans and a t-shirt? I know the answer. Of course not. So here we are. To understand how that comfy jeans and t-shirt can turn your style stunning and you into a diva with simple additions. Let’s dig deeper and know more about it.

Pair up with Coats:

Coats are the most straightforward addition to the jeans and t-shirt combo that can give you a stylish and classy look.



Patterned Coat: Choose a long patterned coat and pair it up with a solid light t-shirt. Adding ankle length boots or pumps can just make it elegant. Tweed Coat: Tuck-in your t-shirt with solid straight, high-waisted jeans and put on a tweed coat. A belt with a cool buckle can add a tweak to it, and you’re just office-ready. Let your colleagues praise you for your choice of style. Furry Coat: If you’re in the clan of skinny jeans, all you need to do is choose a high-waist one and pair it up with solid pumps matching leather or fur coats. Boom, you just got the million-dollar look. Leopard Coat: Leopard coats are not everyone’s cup of tea, but if you can carry it well, no one won’t bend in front of you. Simple straight jeans with a bright coloured t-shirt and put on a leopard printed coat. Add some cool glasses and boots, and you’re all set.





Jacket up:

Jackets are the ultimate option in any season. Hanging it on the shoulders, wearing it like a roadster, or carrying it on your hands, it can just make you look stunning and define a fashion statement right away.

Puffer Jacket: A fashionable puffer jacket with a solid tee and lazy jeans on a winter evening. You’re all ready for any kind of event. Leather Jacket: Leathers always give that expensive luxurious look. You can totally go with the contrast colours or the regular black with a tuck-in tee. Choose the ankle crop jeans to show off your fabulous bellies or pumps, and thank me later. Denim Jacket: Have you ever tried a denim jacket on denim jeans? If not, you’re missing out on so much. Wear that regular, baggy black shirt with cropped jeans and put on a rusty denim jacket. Lace-up your sneaker and flaunt it all. With this look, you can all go easy too and rock the dance stage too.



Accessories:



Accessories are one of the best ways to turn the look all over into a fashion statement. You don’t have to purchase expensive branded items for this, but with simple knowledge, you can look vibrant and stunning.

Sunglasses: Sunglasses are the most essential accessories if you’re planning a day out in jeans and t-shirt combo. Simple black or blue aviators with the straightened hair can give you a pretty awesome look. You can also try the funky cat-eye or butterfly glasses, oversized, club master, or shielded glasses in different colored glasses to bring the eye to you. Bags: Nothing can compete with Jeans and t-shirts when it comes to travelling. In this case, tie your t-shirt at the waist and choose a stylish, funky leather backpack that can enhance your look. A sling bag with chained extension and unique shaped bags can immediately draw attention towards you. While you can also choose the totes that can bring you the casual look, the quilted patterned bags can make you rock it up. Footwear: A clean pair of pumps with the high-waisted skinny jeans, Knee-length or ankle-length boots with a cardigan, and sneakers with the jackets. Choose any fresh pair of quality shoes and let it complete and complement the look Jewelry: Simple chains with small pendants, oxidized rings and ear studs, layers of bracelets including watches and thread bands, put some additions like scrunchies and leather belts with chains based on the type of look that you’re planning and the purpose.



Along with the above, you can also try to mix and match the jeans and t-shirt with different colors or cargo pants with open ankle Moccasin, and flaunt it well. Now that you understand how a simple detail can change the entire look, all I can ask you is to try the above looks and thank us later. Now we’ve just got one thing to say, Happy styling!



