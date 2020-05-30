How to swap your skincare regime from spring to summer, according to a dermatologist

With the recent spell of warm weather showing little sign of moving on just yet, it feels like summer has come early.

With the change of season on the horizon, it’s not just our wardrobes that will be in need of a switch up – our skincare regime also requires some adapting.

Hotter temperatures and drier air inevitably has an impact on our skin. According to Dr Murad, a board certified dermatologist and founder of Murad Skincare, it will benefit from lighter formulas and antioxidant-rich products.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the expert shares his top tips for changing up your skincare routine from spring to summer.

Switch to a lightweight moisturiser

Weather that is a little drier in the spring can zap moisture from the skin, requiring a heavier moisturiser to replenish it.

But as the weather starts to get warmer in the summer months, your body naturally produces more oil.

That means it’s better able to hydrate itself, so it’s wise to switch to a lighter, water-based formula.

Doing so will reduce breakouts as you’re not clogging up your pores.

Make SPF a daily habit – even when it’s cloudy Don’t be fooled by cloud cover! UV rays are present all year round, so be sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher – and it’s even more important in summer. You should slap some on at least 30 minutes before heading outdoors to protect your skin from the UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays. UVA can penetrate clouds and glass, so if you are working from home and sat by a window regularly, it’s still important to apply your SPF.

Incorporate antioxidants

The skin can experience sensitivity and irritation during summer due to the spike in allergens.

Look out for products that contain plenty of antioxidants, like vitamin C, to protect the skin and combat free radicals.

Vitamin C will also help to brighten the skin, reduce pigmentation and protect the skin from aggressors during the day such as UV rays and pollution.

Murad’s new Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum contains a vitamin C complex which features three types, including gold-stabilised l’ascorbic acid, for 55 per cent more powerful antioxidant protection.

Exfoliate regularly

For smoother, radiant summer skin it’s important to up your exfoliation game.

As the weather heats up we are more prone to a build up of perspiration and impurities on the skin due to increasing temperatures and a humid environment.

This creates a perfect environment for bacteria to thrive and potentially clog pores.

Regular exfoliation lifts the film of dead skin to give you a fresher, brighter and more youthful-looking complexion.

Treat body blemishes When you suffer with breakouts unexpectedly, or in uncommon areas for you like your back or chest, it may be a result of acute or emotional stress. If you’re concerned about ‘bacne’ revealing itself when you switch to summer clothes, nip those blemishes in the bud. There are a number of products on the market, including Murad’s Clarifying Body Spray, which has a 360 degree nozzle to help you reach awkward spots, that help combat breakouts and body acne.

Stay hydrated by eating raw veg

It’s a simple remedy, but for maximum hydration when it’s hot, make sure you’re drinking enough water.

Aim to replace at least one glass of water a day with one serving of raw fruits or vegetables – this will help you to stay hydrated significantly longer.

Eating foods that are rich in structured water, especially raw fruits and vegetables, will not only help your body hold onto water longer, but you’ll get the added boost of important antioxidants, fibre and other nutrients.

Give the eye area some extra TLC

Now it’s getting brighter, you may be wearing sunglasses more often to protect your eyes from glaring UV rays.

Where the glasses touch the skin can lead to blocked pores with prolonged wear, especially in warmer temperatures when you’re also perspiring.

When you’re washing your face at night, make sure you take extra care to cleanse the eye area to reduce blocked pores.