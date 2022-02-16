How to turn off comments on TikTok

Sometimes, the best part about TikTok is the comment section — and other times it’s a cesspool of trolls. For when you’re faced with the latter, thankfully there’s a fairly simple way to turn comments off on a TikTok video.

Start by creating your video and click next. You’ll be taken to a page where you can tag people, add hashtags or links, and, when you’re ready, post it. The easiest way to ensure that no one will comment on it is to set the button that says “allow comments” to the off position. But, if you don’t remember to do this and, instead, allow comments, there’s still a way to fix it.

If you just want to turn the comments off on an individual existing TikTok video that’s already been posted, here’s how.

Navigate to your profile

Click the bottom right “Profile” icon to head to your profile. There, you’ll be able to see all the videos you’ve posted.

First, head to your profile

Choose your options

Click the 3-line icon on the right underneath the comment button. Scroll all the way to the right, and click on “Privacy settings.”

Now, head to privacy settings

Turn comments off

Under “Privacy settings,” you’ll see four choices: You can decide who can watch the video, and if comments, duets, and stitches are allowed. If you don’t want anyone to comment on your TikTok video, tap the toggle icon to turn comments off.

Finally, turn off the comments

If you decide that you don’t want anyone at all ever commenting on any of your TikTok videos, or if you want to only allow comments from friends on any of your TikTok videos, you can make this choice at the profile level, too.

Go to your settings

Tap the 3-line “hamburger” icon in the top right of your profile page, which will show you two options: “Creator tools” and “Settings and privacy.” Click “Settings and privacy.” Then, choose “Privacy” once more — it’s the second option underneath “Manage account.”

Navigate to your privacy page

Head to your Comments settings

Finally, make your bulk comment decisions

Scroll down the page, and under “Safety,” you’ll see “Comments.” Choose that and you’ll be taken to a list of global settings that you can tweak for all your future videos. You can set it so everyone, just friends, or no one can comment on your videos. You can also create individual word filters, make it so comments don’t post until you approve them, and have TikTok automatically scan for spammy or offensive comments.