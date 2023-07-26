How to use AI to make your life simpler, cheaper and more productive

REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

WE ARE constantly being told that AI could be one of humanity’s most useful inventions. It is identifying new ways to fight climate change and helping develop fusion technology (see “The biggest scientific challenges that AI is already helping to crack”). In the future, we may find it teaching our kids, cutting our workload and providing us all with a super-smart, computerised personal assistant (see “What generative AI really means for the economy, jobs and education“). But how can you use AI to improve your life today?

You have probably been benefiting from AI already without realising. From ride-share apps like Uber to personal assistants like Alexa, many products have been using AI for years. But with the new availability of generative AIs – which produce text, video, images, and other content in response to prompts – there are even more ways you can use this tech to make your life easier. “There’s great potential for regular, everyday people to be able to use it,” says Irena Cronin, CEO of Infinite Retina, a generative AI research consultancy.

One way of welcoming AI into your world is to look at how businesses are using it to become more productive and adapt it to your own needs. Got a tricky email to write to your landlord and don’t know where to start? Ask generative AI. They are ideal for “factual things that need to be said concisely and without emotion,” says Christina Philippe, a senior digital strategist at Ogilvy in Germany. She has been outsourcing such tasks to ChatGPT, giving a list of the issues and her desired remedies. She has found …