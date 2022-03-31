How to watch all the 2022 Oscar winners, from ‘CODA’ to ‘Dune’

The winners of the 94th Academy Awards have been announced, putting an end to a long and eventful awards season. Now that the dust of the Oscars has settled, it’s time to watch the winners you may have missed or revisit the big victors of the night. Luckily, all the Oscar-winning films — feature-length and shorts — are available to watch online.

Here’s where you can stream, rent, or purchase the 2022 Oscar winners:

Belfast

Won: Best Original Screenplay

Belfast is both a family drama and a coming-of-age story inspired by director Kenneth Branagh’s own childhood. Buddy (Jude Hill) is a young boy growing up in Belfast at the start of the Troubles. Through his eyes, we see how the Troubles — which aren’t always center stage — impact his youth and his family.

How to watch: Belfast is now available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, and more.

CODA

“CODA” swept all three categories it was nominated for.

Credit: Apple TV+

Won: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA pulled off a clean sweep at this year’s Academy Awards and made history as the first film from a streaming service — Apple TV+ — to bring home the Oscars’ highest honor.

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. When she discovers a passion for singing, she struggles to balance her rehearsals, a new relationship, and her family’s expectations. CODA is full of tremendous, grounded performances, especially from Jones and the actors playing her family: Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, and Troy Kotsur, who made Oscars history as the first Deaf male actor to win an Academy Award. If you’re looking for a guaranteed heartwarming film, this is it.

How to watch: CODA is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Cruella

Won: Best Costume Design

Brilliant, bad, and a little bit mad: That’s Cruella de Vil for you! Emma Stone dons the Disney villainess’s iconic fur coat in this origin story that’s got a few twists up its perfectly tailored sleeves. The real stars here are the costumes, designed by Jenny Beavan, including lavish dresses, punk-inspired jackets, and a show-stopping gown made of trash.

How to watch: Cruella is now streaming on Disney+.

Drive My Car

Won: Best International Feature Film

The first Japanese film to ever be nominated for Best Picture, Drive My Car is a quietly moving masterpiece that examines an unlikely connection between two fascinating characters: widowed actor Yūsuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and his driver Misaki (Tôko Miura). The two are at odds with each other at first — Yūsuke would prefer to drive himself — but Drive My Car sees them gradually let down their defenses and find comfort in each other. Don’t let the three-hour runtime scare you off: Drive My Car is engaging throughout.

How to watch: Drive My Car is now streaming on HBO Max.

Dune

“Dune” brought desert power to the Oscars, winning six awards.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Won: Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects

Dune took home the most Oscars this year. It dominated the technical categories and with good reason. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is a treat for the eyes and ears, as well as an excellent adaptation of Frank Herbert’s tricky source material. Journey to the planet Arrakis with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), and get ready to meet desert warriors, scheming nobles, and the coolest creatures of all: sandworms.

How to watch: Dune is now streaming on HBO Max.

Encanto

Won: Best Animated Feature Film

We may not talk about Bruno, but we do talk about Encanto. Disney’s latest animated film introduces us to the magical Madrigal family, whose special gifts prove to be burdens as well as blessings. Get ready for gorgeous animation and catchy tunes courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda, including “Surface Pressure,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.”

How to watch: Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

King Richard

Will Smith won his first Oscar.

Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Won: Best Lead Actor (Will Smith)

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in King Richard. The biopic examines Richard’s drive to cement his daughters as tennis greats. Aunjanue Ellis delivers a moving performance as the Williams sisters’ mother Oracene, but the film is mainly a showcase for Smith, whose tense interaction with presenter Chris Rock quickly became the story of this year’s Oscars.

How to watch: King Richard is now streaming on HBO Max.

No Time to Die

Won: Best Original Song

Sleek visuals, daring fight scenes, and a memorable theme song: What else would you expect from Bond, James Bond? No Time to Die proves to be a strong send-off for Daniel Craig’s 007, and a solid addition to the franchise spanning 25 films.

How to watch: No Time to Die is now available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Youtube, and more.

Summer of Soul

Won: Best Documentary Feature

The Harlem Cultural Festival took place over six weeks in the summer of 1969. It was filmed, but the footage was forgotten until Summer of Soul, Amir “Questlove” Thompson’s filmmaking debut. Summer of Soul resurrects these performances, often letting the music speak for itself over stretches of time. Part concert film, part historical record, Summer of Soul is a celebration of Black culture and Black history.

How to watch: Summer of Soul is now streaming on Disney+.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain won for her performance as Tammy Faye Bakker.

Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Won: Best Lead Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Three cheers for the makeup team of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, who transformed Jessica Chastain into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker with an uncanny thoroughness. Chastain embodies Bakker throughout her life, including her marriage to Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), the founding of the PTL Television Network, and its subsequent downfall. Chastain took her acceptance speech as an opportunity to spotlight LGBTQ rights.

How to watch: The Eyes of Tammy Faye is now streaming on HBO Max.

The Long Goodbye

Won: Best Live Action Short Film

Actor Riz Ahmed won his first Academy Award for live action short The Long Goodbye, which is based on his 2021 album of the same name. In the film, directed by Aneil Karia, a South Asian family is preparing for a celebration when a far right movement arrives at their house.

How to watch: The Long Goodbye is streaming for free on Youtube.

The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.”

Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Won: Best Director (Jane Campion)

The Power of the Dog is a masterful Western from director Jane Campion — who’s made history as the third woman to win the award for Best Director. Benedict Cumberbatch dazzles with quiet menace as cowboy Phil Burbank, while his co-stars Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee also deliver award-worthy performances. A gorgeous film layered with subtle dangers, The Power of the Dog is proof that it’s Campion’s world. We’re all just living in it.

How to watch: The Power of the Dog is now streaming on Netflix.

The Queen of Basketball

Won: Best Documentary Short Subject

The story of Lusia Harris is a remarkable one. She was a pioneer of women’s basketball, as well as the the first and only woman to ever be drafted into the NBA. Harris passed away in January of 2022. Director Ben Proudfoot paid tribute to her in his acceptance speech.

How to watch: The Queen of Basketball is streaming for free on Youtube.

The Windshield Wiper

Won: Best Animated Short Film

A man smoking cigarettes inside a cafe asks us, “What is love?” The Windshield Wiper then takes us through a series of moving vignettes about love and relationships. As director Alberto Mielgo said in his acceptance speech, “Animation for adults is a fact. It’s happening. Let’s call it cinema.”

How to watch: The Windshield Wiper is streaming for free on Youtube.

West Side Story

Ariana DeBose is the second actor to play Anita in “West Side Story” and win an Oscar.

Credit: Niko Tavernise / 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Won: Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)

Director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story is a glorious film that puts its own spin on the beloved musical. Boasting outstanding visuals and choreography, as well as tremendous performances from Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, West Side Story proves that if anyone can do justice to a timeless classic, it’s Spielberg.

How to watch: West Side Story is now streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.