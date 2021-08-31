How to watch American Netflix from UK: Save 81% on Surfshark (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 81%: A two-year subscription to Surfshark is on sale for £1.83 per month as of Aug. 28, saving you 81% on list price.

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: There is plenty of extra content locked away on the American version of Netflix, and you can access everything from the UK with the help of a VPN.

These services can connect you to a secure server in the U.S., which tricks Netflix into thinking you are based over there. It’s important the note that not every VPN is effective at unblocking American Netflix. The best service is probably ExpressVPN, but Surfshark is close behind (and it’s much cheaper).

A two-year subscription to Surfshark is on sale for £1.83 per month as of Aug. 28, saving you 81% on list price. This heavily discounted plan includes a generous money-back guarantee for your first 30 days of service, so you can recover your cash if you’re not totally satisfied.

Surfshark also lets you connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously, which is pretty rare in the world of VPNs. This is particularly useful if you have a lot of devices on the go at the same time.

Save 81% on a streaming-friendly subscription to Surfshark.



Credit: Surfshark

Explore related content: