How to watch Apple’s ‘peek performance’ event on March 8

This Tuesday, Apple will host its first event of 2022.

First teased last week, the announcement was mysteriously captioned “Peek performance” and featured the Apple icon as an entrance to a trippy tunnel framed by neon multicolor lights. Insiders speculate Apple might possibly release an upgraded version of its more affordable iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and a new Mac. But whether we get one, some, or none or these, we will just have to wait and see.

Speaking of which, if you’re wondering how to watch the livestream, there are a few different options. The March 8 event will start at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

On Apple’s site

Simply go to the events page on the Apple website and watch from there.

Credit: Screenshot: Apple

On YouTube

The Apple event will also be livestreamed on YouTube, which is a popular alternative to the Apple website.

On AppleTV

If you have AppleTV, you can also watch the event there. According to MacRumors, an option to watch the livestream will be featured within the Apple TV app on the day of the event.