How to watch the October Apple event

Calling all Apple fans: Get ready for another virtual event.

Apple announced its second streaming event of the fall, where it’s expected to reveal the next MacBook Pro featuring a brand new “M1X” chip. The company could also possibly reveal new AirPods, something fans were hoping for at the last event.

To watch, viewers can tune in on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at any of the following sites:

Regardless of your chosen streaming venue, we’ll all be crossing our fingers to see those new AirPods. Hopefully, Apple won’t keep us waiting forever!

