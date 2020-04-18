How to Whiten Teeth with Lemon? Does It Really Work?

Teeth whitening is one of the most popular cosmetic dental treatment, especially among adolescents and adults. As the name suggests, this procedure helps to provide a bright smile. Typically, there are several methods of teeth whitening that include professional as well as homemade teeth whitening kits. However, many people cannot afford such products and tend to look for natural home remedies for whitening the teeth. One popular method among the natural teeth whitening techniques is the use of lemon. (1)

Usually, lemon is used with baking soda to lighten the color of the teeth. Baking soda is typically sodium bicarbonate, which his known for its bleaching properties. Many studies tested the benefits of lemon and baking soda in teeth whitening. However, you must always do your research before trying out a new method of teeth whitening.

Lemon is an acidic food that has a pH value of 2. On the other and, baking soda has a lower pH value of 9. Therefore, it is advised to use a mix of both ingredients to make an effective tooth whitening paste.

Clinical evidence of lemon teeth whitening

The Journal of Clinical Dentistry reviewed five dental studies that used baking soda to remove the stains and plaque from the tooth surface. All the studies effectively removed the stains from each tooth surface.

Another study revealed the use of lemon alone for teeth whitening. It showed that the acidity of the lemon was so high that it led to enamel erosion and increased the risk of tooth decay. However, the studies claim that the use of baking soda along with lemon balances out the acidic levels of the mixture and can be used for teeth whitening. (2)

Although there is no clear evidence on how baking soda neutralizes the pH of lemon. Moreover, it is hard to know the correct proportions that are to be used to make a paste that his less acidic and efficient in whitening teeth.

Drawbacks of using lemon for natural teeth whitening

As mentioned above, one of the main disadvantages of teeth whitening with lemon is its high acidic level. Moreover, the disadvantages of lemon teeth whitening include –

Damage to the protective tooth enamel

Exposure of dentin will lead to the more yellowish appearance of the smile

Increased risk of tooth sensitivity (3)

Increased risk of tooth decay

More Safe ways to whiten the teeth

Although the natural home remedies for teeth whitening are less expensive, it is essential to understand that not every natural tooth whitening technique is beneficial. Instead, it can have certain drawbacks and side effects as well. Additionally, it may risk the health of your teeth.

The best way to get white teeth is by professional tooth whitening. However, if professional teeth whitening is out of your budget, you can consult your dentist and look for an affordable home tooth whitening kit. Another way to safely whiten your teeth at home is to ask your dentist about the safest natural methods of whitening teeth.

Additionally, maintain good oral hygiene to keep the surface stains away from the tooth. Brush and floss your teeth regularly. Also, visit your dental hygienist twice a year to get professional teeth cleaning.