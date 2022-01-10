How to Win at the Casino With $20

Can you imagine turning $5 into $10 million?

It really happened for one Las Vegas tourist.

It was an early Monday morning when they placed the $5 bet. The lucky tourist could hardly believe it when they won the $10 million Megabucks jackpot! Can you imagine how exhilarating that would feel?

When you want to gamble, but don’t have a lot of spending money, there’s still hope. All it takes is a few dollars, to possibly walk home a big winner. But, you’ll need to know the right ways to play.

Are you wondering how to win at the casino with $20? Then this article’s for you! Read on to learn how to win money at a casino, when you don’t have a lot to spend.

Creating Casino Strategies

The first part of learning how to win at the casino with $20 is to create casino strategies. For instance, you’ll want to study the casino’s layout during the day.

Go online to their website, and get a good idea of how the casino floor looks. Read the Ignition Casino Review too, so you know the types of games that will be there.

By getting a quick preview, you’ll be able to set up your gambling plan with the most efficiency. Since you’re working with a tight $20 budget, you can’t afford to play games that call to you or look good.

Instead, all of the games you play need to be strategically chosen. For instance, table games with low buy-ins are a great way to get started. You can also have a lot of success with penny slots if you know what you’re doing.

Choose Water Over Alcohol

Casinos love to give players free drinks. However, alcohol can make it hard to win, and with a tight budget, you can’t afford to make any mistakes.

It doesn’t take long for alcohol to impair your gambling skills. You’ll be more prone to impulse bets. It’ll also be harder to make fast decisions.

We suggest sticking with water so that you can have all of your wits about you! It’s also a good idea to eat a full meal before going to the casino. When your stomach’s full, you can focus on winning big.

Keep Track of Time

When’s the last time you’ve been to a casino? Did you notice that they don’t have any clocks up on the wall?

The entire casino’s design centers around keeping you inside. They want people gambling, not leaving. From the perfect air conditioning to the enticing music, casino owners know how to attract customers.

If you want to avoid overdoing it, we suggest taking periodic breaks. Step outside of the casino every 30 to 45 minutes for a breath of fresh air. This will be an excellent time to assess how much you’ve already won and how much more you’d like to make.

How to Win at Slots

Now let’s look at how to win at slots when you only have a few dollars. You can start by hitting up the penny slots. Not only are penny slots fun, but they’re also super cheap.

However, you’ll have to be careful that you’re not betting too many lines at a time. Take things slowly, and try to bet one credit a line. If you start betting 5 credits or 10 credits on a 20 line game, you could blow through your money in just a couple of spins.

Penny slots are always colorful, engaging, and a little bit confusing. If you’re not sure what type of bet you’re playing, don’t spin. Wait to play until you’re positive that you won’t be betting your whole $20.

Try to pick the simplest-looking penny slot machine, too, so there won’t be any confusion. A few of our favorite penny slot games include the Wheel of Fortune, Wizard of Oz, Wonder Woman, the Dark Knight, and Monopoly.

Win Big With Blackjack

Looking around the casino floor, you’ll notice that the blackjack tables have different buy-ins. While some blackjack tables cost $5 to start, others require $10 or more.

Choose a table with the lowest buy-in, and bet small. You’ll also want to familiarize yourself with the rules of blackjack so that you can have a competitive edge.

For instance, if you get an opportunity to double down, take it. That way, when you win, you’ll win twice as much!

When should you double down? If your first two cards total 11, double down!

If you have an opportunity to split a pair of aces, take it too. Aces are the perfect blackjack card since they could mean an instant 21.

Don’t walk away if you start to hit a hot streak at the blackjack table. When the table is hot, keep playing. Just make sure that you don’t play away your winnings when the table starts to go cold.

If you can afford it, make sure you tip the blackjack dealer before leaving the table. Even if it’s just a $1 tip, it could help you later on. Many casino players swear by the good luck that tipping the dealer brings.

Should You Play Video Poker?

When it comes to poker, should you play video poker or table poker? The answer is going to depend on your playing skills.

If you’re new to poker, we suggest sticking with video poker. That way, you won’t have to worry about making a poker face. Video poker can have the same winning odds without the pressure of playing with a live audience.

If you’re comfortable playing poker try your hand at a live table. Look for a low-stakes game that has the lowest buy-in possible. The less you have to spend to play, the more you’ll have to bet with.

Be sure to act in turn, and don’t delay the action. You want the game to move along smoothly to play your best.

It also helps if you think of the poker game as having ranges rather than hands. By keeping the long-term game in mind, you’ll be able to avoid over-betting on any one hand.

You should also adopt a consistent strategy. When you play the game consistently all the way through, you’ll increase your odds of winning. Whereas haphazardly changing your playing strategy in the middle of the game will likely make you a loser.

Finally, Know when to fold. There’s no point in trying to overplay a hand if it means you’ll lose all of your money.

Stay Away From Keno

If you notice a game called Keno at the casino, stay away! Keno gives players the illusion of control, making it easy to lose all of your money. How does the game work?

When you play Keno, you pick numbers or allow the computer to automatically select your numbers. A lot of Keno games will use a pool of 80 different numbers.

You can choose a set of numbers based on the rules of each individual game. While it feels like you might be determining your fate, the truth is the casino has all of the control.

Since there are so many numbers, there’s no way for you to accurately predict which numbers you should pick. The only predictions you can make rely on the subsequent thousand draws or more, which are horrible odds.

There’s also a bonus system that works against you. The Keno bonus is set so that you’ll keep playing the game but not walk away with more money. It’s a false promise, a trick really. Often times gamblers will wind up depositing more than they meant to, simply because they’re trying to get a bigger bonus.

If there are video Keno games, stay away from them too. They tend to be even worse than the table version. The odds of winning are low and the game forces you to make more draws than you intended to.

Play Craps the Right Way

If you’re looking for a table game with decent odds, consider trying your hand at craps. Craps is a fun casino dice game, and you can actually create a strategy to win.

Even if you do wind up losing all of your money, you’re sure to have a lot of fun with the action you get at the table. You might even make a couple of new friends.

When playing craps, you’ll need to decide what type of bet you want to make. Some of the most common bets include decent odds, pass line, complex ways, and place bets.

A pass line bet means you’ll be betting the first roll to be a 7 or 11. You’ll lose if the first roll is a two, 12, or 3.

A place bet means that you’ll be putting a wager on one of the point numbers. The point numbers are 10, 9, 8, 6, 5, and 4. A place bet is off on the come-out roll unless you indicate otherwise.

Finally, consider making a proposition bet. Proposition bets are a one-roll bet. The numbers for this bet to win are 2, 11, 7, 12, and 3.

Know How to Win at the Casino With $20

Now you know how to win at the casino with $20 or less! There’s a good chance that you’ll walk away with nothing, but you could walk away with hundreds of dollars. Who knows, maybe you’ll even win a big jackpot.

Remember, gambling is still gambling. So there are never any guarantees.

As long as you follow the tips in this article, one thing is for sure though— you’re going to have a fun time. Are you ready to learn more ways to stretch a dollar? Then read another one of our blogs!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

