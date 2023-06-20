How to Win In SEO In 2023: Attend the Reach More Clients Power Conference

INGLEWOOD, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to revolutionize your business’s online presence and unlock the potential of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) in 2023! The highly anticipated Reach More Clients Power Conference, hosted by Zhe Scott, CEO of The SEO Queen, is set to take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023. This game-changing event will be held at LA Create Space, located at 401 E Hillcrest Blvd I, Inglewood, CA 90301. Doors will open at 9am, with the conference starting promptly at 10am. This conference is jointly sponsored by the Los Angeles South Chamber of Commerce, Connected Women of Influence, FacilityAXS.net, and Courageous Woman Magazine. This conference is designed answer questions live and equip attendees with the latest strategies and the information of how to improve SEO for their brands.

https://youtu.be/vKoXcspEIVc

According to Ahrefs.com, a staggering 90% of websites fail to attract any traffic from search engines, a critical issue considering that Google dominates online traffic. Zhe Scott, an accomplished entrepreneur, MIT alumna, and CEO of The SEO Queen, will reveal how your brand, business, non-profit, or ministry can tap into the 2 trillion searches conducted on Google annually. Under her leadership, The SEO Queen has generated over $250 million in revenue for her clients. Recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Initiative, Zhe Scott is a true trailblazer in the industry. “We’re excited to announce the early bird registration deadline for our upcoming conference,” said Zhe Scott, CEO of SEO Queen. “This is a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes to learn from the best in the industry and get ahead of the competition in SEO.”

The 4th Annual Reach More Clients Power Conference offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn how to leverage AI, Chat GPT, SEO, and more. From the main stage, Dr. John Aden will delve into the fascinating world of AI, Chat GPT, and Bard, and demonstrate how showcasing how these cutting-edge technologies can supercharge SEO and digital marketing efforts. Adrienne Grace will share her expertise on making websites ADA compliant, inclusive and more effective for all users.

https://youtube.com/shorts/rmjD4JPqifc?feature=share

To secure your spot, register today at seoqueen.com/conference. Early Bird Virtual Tickets are $97. In-person tickets are $197, allowing you to attend in the vibrant atmosphere of the conference and network with attendees. For those seeking a truly VIP experience, early bird VIP tickets are available for $1,000. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a private meal, a swag bag filled with exclusive goodies, and VIP 1-on-1 access to Zhe Scott, The SEO Queen.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tAoWV-w7O9c

Contact:

Zhe Scott

Founder and CEO of The SEO Queen

press@seoqueen.com

6174750964

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12970274

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-win-in-seo-in-2023-attend-the-reach-more-clients-power-conference-301856144.html

SOURCE The SEO Queen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

