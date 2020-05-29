How Trump’s Tweets Cause Collateral Damage for Families Already in Pain

For Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the attacks by Mr. Trump after their Democratic convention appearance continue to reverberate. Mr. Khan had denounced Mr. Trump’s stance on Muslim immigration, invoking the memory of his soldier son, Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq, and waving his pocket-size copy of the Constitution. Mr. Trump then belittled the Khans by suggesting that Mrs. Khan had not been permitted to speak. In truth, she was still too overcome by the death of her son in 2004.