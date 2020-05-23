How Will Flooding Affect Your School?

This story about climate change and education was produced as part of the nine-part series “Are We Ready? How Schools Are Preparing — and Not Preparing — Children for Climate Change,” reported by HuffPost and The Hechinger Report , a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education.

Swollen rivers swamping entire towns in Iowa. People piloting boats through deluged streets in southern Illinois. Surging floodwaters from Hurricane Dorian overtaking North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Last year was the second wettest on recordfor the contiguous United States. Climate change is one factor that’s exacerbating flood risks across the country, and the damage is adding up: The 2010s saw twice as many natural disasters causing at least a billion dollars in damage as the previous decade.

As part of our reporting on climate change and America’s education system, we wanted to see how vulnerable schools are to extreme weather. We wondered: Which schools are at risk from worsening floods? In the above graphic, we use hazard maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to allow you to search for your school and see its potential exposure to flooding.

Severe weather poses all sorts of challenges for educators and students. It can force schools to shut temporarily and keep kids at home (which, as we’re seeing now with coronavirus-related closures, is very disruptive to learning). It can cause infrastructure damage, which has been happening in coastal Louisiana. There, job losses, coastal erosion and floods caused people to move away, leading to diminishing school enrollment and, in some cases, permanent school closures. Those population changes, sometimes called “climate migration,” starve some schools of resources and lead to overcrowding in others.