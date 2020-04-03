How will the UK’s Proposed New Budget Affect SMEs?

With the UK’s new proposed budget recently announced, it is worth taking a closer look at what has been put forward and what this might mean for small business owners going forward. Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his first Budget in the House of Commons on March 11th in turbulent times with the economy taking an enormous hit due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Cash Injection for SSP

The Government pledged an enormous £2 billion cash injection for small businesses in order to refund the cost of statutory sick pay for up to 14 days for small and medium-sized businesses (those with fewer than 250 employees). This is in recognition of “exceptional circumstances” where 20% of the workforce could be unable to work at any one time.

Deferred Tax & A New Loan Scheme

Additionally, HMRC have been asked to “scale up” the Time to Pay service which would allow businesses and self-employed workers to defer tax payments over an agreed period of time due to the disruption caused by the epidemic. There has also been the introduction of a “temporary Coronavirus business interruption” loan scheme where banks can offer loans of up to £1.2m to SMEs during the disruption. The government will offer a guarantee on loans covering up to 80% of losses with no fees which will allow lenders to provide money with confidence.