How You Can Make Your Home Safer

But even if you have all the disinfectants in the world and regularly clean household surfaces, Dr. Lushniak stressed that above all else, washing your hands is still the most effective thing you can do to prevent the spread of this disease.

Laundry

When doing laundry, use the warmest appropriate setting and dry items fully. If you have disposable gloves, wear them while doing laundry. If someone in your household is sick, it’s possibly safest to wash their clothes, towels and bedding separately. Be sure to clean and disinfect laundry hampers, too.

If you do your laundry at a laundromat, avoid going when it is full. “You have to be really cognizant of social distancing,” Dr. Lushniak said. “If you’re going to a laundromat, you ultimately want to stay at least six feet away from others, and if you can’t, come back at another time when it’s less busy.”

Touching several surfaces while doing laundry is inevitable, so avoid touching your face until you’ve used hand sanitizer or washed your hands.

Self-Care

Remember all those times your mother told you to crack open your window and let in some fresh air? Turns out she was right. “Fresh air is great and we’re trying to avoid the idea of being in enclosed spaces with recirculated air,” Dr. Lushniak said. Open some windows!

Practicing mental and physical fitness at home is also important. If you can, try doing an exercise routine at home, stretching or even doing something as simple as jumping jacks. Reading a book, meditating, playing a game or just otherwise giving yourself a break from the news is a good idea.

So, to reiterate, stay calm, and practice the same tried-and-true basic health practices that have existed for “well over a century,” Dr. Lushniak said.

“Wash your hands, use hygienic measures to cover a cough or sneeze, clean your surfaces, stay at home,” he said. “If you’re sick, stay away from others, and finally, take care of yourselves.”