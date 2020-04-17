‘Howard High’ Trailer: This Inspiring Musical Drama Is Going To Be This Generation’s ‘Fame’

HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the trailer for the all-new musical series ‘Howard High.’ This new show is full of music, drama, and so much heart.

Howard High premieres on the new multicultural subscription-based platform UrbanflixTV on May 1 and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look at the show. Howard High School is in trouble. The school is about to be shut down for ranking lowest in the state. The newly appointed principal Frank King (Brian White) enlists Michael Kirsh (Marques Houston) to revive the Performing Arts Music Program. Michael reveals that the mayor gives a performing arts program every year and the winner gets $100,000. Frank and Michael get to work in hopes of saving the school, but it’s not going to be easy.

There’s so much talent at Howard High and so much untapped potential. “I’m going to need to see what you all got,” Michael says to the students in the trailer. One student snaps back, “You want to see what we can do, but what can you do? And what can she do?” Well, the girl she’s talking about has one incredible voice. The entire classroom is stunned.

Howard High was created by You Got Served director Chris Stokes. “I’ve always had an affinity for musically driven projects,” the creator told HollywoodLife. “I consider this is the television series/musical version of You Got Served. In my era, there was a popular show called Fame that was loosely based on The Juilliard School in New York City. Being a big fan of that show and coming from the music/dance background that I come from, I felt that this generation needed their Fame….obviously with a bit of a twist. In that, I created Howard High and made it a point to not only highlight the talent that comes from Urban neighborhoods, but also the challenges that the people and the infrastructure of these areas face. I think that Howard High will shed light on these challenges while giving viewers an entertaining, wholesome and fun-loving experience while watching.”

The talented cast also includes Dorien Wilson as Mr. Thomas, Ross Fleming as Chris, Chrissy Stokes as Nicki, Dustin Michael as Darius, Mila J as Nina, Deonte “Dizzy” Jackson as Lil Q, Hanna Malone as Molly, Ray Ray as Lebron, and Shondrella Avery as Sarah. Jarell “J-Boog” Houston from You Got Served also makes an appearance!