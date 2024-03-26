How's Mom & DiningRD Announce Strategic Partnership

Industry Leaders Join Forces To Help Providers Succeed with Improved Resident Outcomes and Satisfaction Measures

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — How’s Mom, a leading provider of Senior Care resident and family communication software, and DiningRD a leading provider of Senior Care consulting dietitian and dining software with Dining Manager, announced a strategic relationship to help improve resident outcomes and help optimize overall resident and family satisfaction.

“Resident and family satisfaction is one of the core principles of the How’s Mom app including food and nutrition.”

Matt Prasek, How’s Mom Founder and CEO, commented “Resident and family satisfaction is one of the core principles as to how we measure the success of the How’s Mom app and part of that satisfaction with providers is with food and nutrition. Our relationship with DiningRD is a natural fit as it ensures that providers achieve high resident and family satisfaction measures.”

“We’re excited to join forces with How’s Mom as their app will help make dining operations more efficient like ensuring the right health information is communicated to dietitians and nutrition orders are correctly aligned with meals for the resident,” said Carol Sapp, DiningRD’s Founder and CEO. “Our technologies complement each other in ensuring residents are at the center of provider operations.”

About How’s Mom

The How’s Mom app provides easy and real-time access to Information that leads to better health, operational, and financial outcomes for providers. The product connects families with easy access to the information they want so your staff can do what they do best-care for residents. Learn more at www.howsmom.net.

About DiningRD

DiningRD is a leading provider of consulting dietitian services and dining software with their Dining Manager technology. Since 1994, the organization has supported its clients by enhancing the dining experience and ensuring the nutritional care of residents. By nurturing joy through food, DiningRD serves multiple care levels including senior living communities, small acute care hospitals, and food service distributors. Learn more at www.DiningRD.com.

Contacts

Matt Prasek

Matt@safekeepingapp.com

Amy Bollam

Abollam@diningrd.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hows-mom–diningrd-announce-strategic-partnership-302100105.html

SOURCE DiningRD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

