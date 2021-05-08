fbpx
HP 14 Series 14″ HD SVA BrightView WLED-Backlit Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core i3-1005G1 up to 3.4GHz, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, USB 3.1-C, Webcam, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Home in S Mode


Product Description

Take it anywhere. See more. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display, and 79% screen to body ratio(40) – take this PC anywhere and see and do more.
Reliable performance for every day: Powerful enough for your busiest days, this PC features an Intel processor and a solid state drive for speedy boot-up and snappier overall experience.
Powered up and productive. All day long. With a long battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch, and stay connected all day. Integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support speeds up both navigation and productivity.

Key specifications

  • Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768)
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1 Processor, 1.2 GHz up to 3.4 GHz, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache
  • Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Ports: 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5Gb/s signaling rate), 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only), 1 HDMI 1.4b, 1 AC Smart pin, 1 Headphone/microphone combo
  • Wireless Connectivity: Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo(MU-MIMO supported)
  • Digital Media: Multi-format digital media card reader
  • Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • McAfee LiveSafe: Protect your operating system with a free 30-day McAfee LiveSafe trial
  • Integrated keyboard: Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard and HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
  • Dimensions: 12.76 in (W) x 8.86 in (D) x 0.71 in (H)
  • Battery: 3-cell 41 Whr Li-ion battery
  • Product Weight: 3.24 lbs
  • Color: Natural Silver

    Micro-edge display: With virtually no bezel encircling the display, an ultra-wide viewing experience provides for seamless multi-monitor set-ups. Sleek design: Easily take this thin and light PC from room to room or on the road.
    Screen to body ratio: Revolutionize your display and see more of what you love with this slim bezel design. Enjoy an immersive multimedia experience with a maximized viewing area. Dual array microphones: With two microphones and advanced noise reduction software, you’ll always sound crystal clear when you video chat or record.
    10th generation Intel Core processor: Enjoy immersive entertainment and game, stream and create content with accelerated performance. Intel UHD Graphics: Smoothly stream content and play your favorite games.
    4GB system Memory for advanced multitasking substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 128 GB Solid-State Drive: Boot up in seconds, transfer files without waiting hours, and enjoy a snappier experience every time you use your PC.
    Windows 10 Home in S mode: Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.

