HP 15 15.6″ Laptop Computer_ Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4GHz_ 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD_ AC WiFi_ Bluetooth 4.2_ USB Type-C_ HDMI_ Webcam_ Scarlet Red_ Remote Work_ Windows 10 S_ BROAGE 64GB Flash Drive



Price: $669.00

(as of May 07,2021 14:32:17 UTC – Details)





BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, and defects can be significantly reduced.Processor

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U (2.4 GHz base frequency, 2 MB L3 cache, 2 cores)

Memory

16GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Hard drive

1TB M.2 SSD

Display

15.6″ diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), Non-Touch, micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

Connectivity

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo

Network

10/100/1000 GbE LAN

Slots

1 multi-format SD media card reader

Ports

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo

Dimensions (W x D x H)

14.1″ x 9.53″ x 0.783″

Weight

3.92 lbs

Power supply

45 W Smart AC power adapter

Battery

3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

Webcam

HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Audio features

Dual speakers

Operating system

Windows 10 Home 64

Accessories

BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive)

