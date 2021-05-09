HP 15-cs3019nr Pavilion 15.6-Inch Laptop, Intel Core i7 (Mineral Silver)



Price: $949.99 - $849.00

(as of May 09,2021 05:14:39 UTC – Details)





Enhance your professional life with built-in features designed for greater functionality, security and productivity.

Connect to the office even when you’re on the go with powerful and smooth Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. Transfer files up to 3x faster than on Wi-Fi 5, even on crowded networks, and video chat with an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view on the HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array microphone.

This laptop looks sleek with a narrow bezel design letting a larger screen fit into a smaller frame, and functions well for long days in and out of the office, with a comfortably elevated full-sized keyboard with integrated numeric keypad for ergonomic typing.

– Multitasking feels easy and fast with a high performance 10th generation Intel processor. Watch videos, edit photos, and connect to family and friends with all the power you need to get things done.

– A smooth all-metal finish gives this laptop a sharp, polished look – from the elevated keyboard to the new narrow bezel design, every detail was crafted for comfort and style.

– With dual HP speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by the experts at B&O, you can experience rich, authentic audio. Let the sound move you.

– Simply insert an SD or Micro SD card and increase your device’s storage for more movies, photos, and music, or easily access any content you have stored on an existing card.

Powerful professional performance for your workday: Tackle video meetings on crowded networks with ultra-fast gigabit Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth(R) 5 for up to 3x faster transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5, safeguard against viruses, malware, and ransomware with Windows 10 Pro built for the most security and productivity, and comfortably work all day with elevated keyboard and numeric keypad

Amazon Alexa: Just ask and Alexa can check your calendar, create lists, answer questions, play music, control your smart home and more

BIOS recovery and protection: Automatically checks the health of your PC, protects against unauthorized access, secures local storage and recovers itself from boot up issues

Display: 15.6-inch diagonal Full HD IPS Bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit display (1920 x 1080); 81% screen to body ratio

Speed through office projects with a superfast processor: 10th Generation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-1065G7 processor, Quad-Core, 1.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, handles your creative and innovative moments at school, work or home, and is built light enough to go where you go

Fast bootup with solid-state drive & higher bandwidth memory: Boot up in seconds, transfer files without waiting hours, and enjoy a speedier experience with the internal 512 GB PCIe(R) NVMe(TM) M.2 SSD, and higher bandwidth, speed and efficiency with 16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 16 GB, not upgradable)

Battery life: Up to 10 hours (mixed usage), up to 5 hours and 45 minutes (video playback), up to 8 hours and 45 minutes (wireless streaming); 0 to 50% charge in 45 minutes with HP fast charge





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

