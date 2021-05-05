HP 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD Storage, 15.6” Full HD IPS Display, Windows 10 Home, HP Fast Charge, Lightweight Design (15-dy2021nr, 2020)



Price: $629.99 - $599.99

(as of May 05,2021 07:35:12 UTC – Details)





The HP 15 Laptop is designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere. With a micro-edge bezel and 82% screen-to-body ratio, your Windows laptop sports a revolutionary display, ideal for multi-monitor setups (1). Get the most of your entertainment wherever you are with a 15.6-inch, Full HD, IPS, micro-edge, and anti-glare display (2). Enjoy impressive graphical performance and best-in-class connectivity with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (3) (4). Out class traditional hard drives with 256 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage and experience improved multitasking with higher bandwidth thanks to 8 GB of RAM (5). This laptop computer gives you reliable power all day with 7 hours and 15 minutes of battery life (6). Plus, HP Fast Charge gets you from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes to get you back up and running in a pinch (7). Work comfortably with the familiar feel of the Windows 10 Home operating system (8). Stay connected on the go as well with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo, now supporting gigabit file transfer speeds (9) (10) (12). Bring the office home and stay as productive as before with a full-sized keyboard, MU-MIMO support, plus everything you need for web-conferencing with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones and advanced noise reduction software (13). Your laptop is built for the needs of tomorrow with its energy-efficient and sustainable design, backed by a 1-year limited hardware warranty.

(1) Percent of active plus inactive viewing area to active viewing area plus border. Measure with the lid, vertical to the desk.

(2) Full High Definition (FHD) content is required to view FHD images.

(3) Shared video memory (UMA) uses part of the total system memory for video performance. System memory dedicated to video performance is not available for other use by other programs.

(4) Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from the use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on the application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding, and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel, Pentium, Intel Core, Celeron, Iris Xe, Intel logo, and the Intel Inside logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

(5) Actual formatted capacity is less. A portion of internal storage is reserved for preloaded content. Based on HP internal testing using CrystalDiskMark benchmarking software. Performance is sequentially faster (read-only) compared to traditional 5,400 rpm HDD.

(6) Windows 10 MobileMark 18 battery life will vary depending on various factors, including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

(7) Recharges your battery up to 50% within 45 minutes when the system is off (using the “shutdown” command). Recommended for use with the HP adapter provided with the notebook, not recommended with a smaller capacity battery charger. After charging has reached 50% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to System tolerance.

(8) Not all features are available in all editions or versions of Windows. Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers, software, or BIOS update to take full advantage of Windows functionality. Windows 10 is automatically updated, which is always enabled. ISP fees may apply and additional requirements may apply over time for updates. See microsoft.com

(9) Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other Wi-Fi 6 devices. Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

(10) Bluetooth is a trademark owned by its proprietor and used by Hewlett-Packard Company under license.

(11) Based on Wi-Fi 5 80MHz and Wi-Fi 6 160MHz minimum requirements when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

(12) Wi-Fi supporting gigabit speeds is achievable when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 160MHz channels.

(13) Features may require software or other 3rd party applications to provide the described functionality. Internet service required and not included.

(14) Energy Star and the Energy Star mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

(15) Based on U.S. EPEAT registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT. EPEAT status varies by country.

(16) External power supplies, power cords, cables, and peripherals are not Low Halogen. Service parts obtained after purchase may not be Low Halogen.

TAKE IT ANYWHERE – With its thin and light design, 6.5 millimeter micro-edge bezel display, and 82% screen to body ratio, you can take this PC anywhere and see more of what you love (1).

REVOLUTIONARY ENTERTAINMENT – Enjoy ultra-wide viewing angles and seamlessly perform multi-monitor set-ups with a 15.6-inch, Full HD, IPS, micro-edge, and anti-glare display (2).

IMPRESSIVE GRAPHICS – The Intel Iris Xe Graphics gives you a new level of performance with crisp, stunning visuals, plus the convenience of a thin and light laptop (3).

UNSTOPPABLE PERFORMANCE – Get things done fast with the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which delivers instant responsiveness and best-in-class connectivity (4).

MEMORY AND STORAGE – Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive with 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage and experience improved multitasking with higher bandwidth thanks to 8 GB of RAM (5).

WORK ON THE GO – Get work done on the go with a long battery life of up to 7 hours and 15 minutes (6), while HP Fast Charge lets you go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes (7).

OS AND WARRANTY – Do more with greater peace of mind thanks to the familiar feel of the Windows 10 Home operating system and the HP 1-year limited hardware warranty (8).





