HP 2019 14″ Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive – Ash Silver Keyboard Frame (14-CF0014DX)



Price: $479.99 - $454.89

(as of May 05,2021 21:49:26 UTC – Details)





HP 2019 14″ Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive – Ash Silver Keyboard Frame (14-CF0014DX)

Windows 10 operating system Windows 10 brings back the start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the edge web browser that lets you markup web pages on your screen

14″ Display bright View glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Wled backlight

7th Gen Intel Core i3-7100U mobile Processor smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing

8GB system Memory for advanced multitasking substantial high-bandwidth RAM

128GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

