HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop – Up to 15 Hour Battery Life – MediaTek – MT8183 – 4 GB RAM – 32 GB eMMC Storage – 11.6-inch HD Display – with Chrome OS – (11a-na0021nr, 2020 Model, Snow White)



Price: $229.99 - $216.06

(as of May 06,2021 15:07:22 UTC – Details)





This Snow White HP Chromebook 11a Laptop is light and durable, so you can work or play on the go. It travels well and has a 15 hour and 45 minute battery life, letting you stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between using this laptop for gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done with the powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display. Also, Google Chrome and Android apps are all seamlessly integrated on Google’s easy-to-use OS. And once you’ve gotten into your workflow, enjoy the anti-glare, 11-inch laptop screen with high-definition detail of 1 million pixels. This beautiful display is paired up with the MediaTek Integrated Graphics card, which has Octa-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine, so you can watch movies, shows, or seminars without draining the battery. This portable, powerful HP Chromebook has all the efficiency and technology you need.

ALWAYS ON THE GO – Take this light and durable HP Chromebook with you anywhere. It travels well and has a 15 hour and 45 minute battery life, so you can stay connected without having to search for an outlet

MADE FOR WHAT YOU DO – Switch between gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done. The powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display can handle it all

THE GOOGLE EXPERIENCE – Enjoy the seamless simplicity that comes with Google Chrome and Android apps, all integrated into one laptop. It’s fast, simple, and secure

EFFICIENT OPTICS – Never sacrifice graphics for battery life again. The MediaTek Integrated Graphics card has Octa-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine, so it’s built to perform without draining your battery

HIGH DEFINITION, HIGH QUALITY – With an anti-glare, 11-inch laptop screen, you can stream movies and shows beautifully, all in the high-definition detail of 1 million pixels

REMOTE WORK READY – Connect with work colleagues or friends and family from home and in high quality with an HP True Vision camera, integrated dual array digital microphones, and custom-tuned dual speakers

PORTS and CONNECTIVITY – Enjoy rock-solid connections with the latest Wi-Fi 5 WLAN adapter and Bluetooth 4.2 as well as reliable external ports in the Headphone/Microphone combo and USB 2.0 Type-A and Type-C ports





