HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, Chrome (14a-na0010nr, Mineral Silver)



Price: $202.39

(as of May 05,2021 23:52:40 UTC – Details)





The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with an Intel processor, 14 display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and over 12 hours of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows. – The beauty of a micro-edge high definition display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O, make for a front-row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap.- Get the responsive performance you’re looking for with an Intel processor, ample storage and a long battery life that helps you get everything done.- Redefine how you work and play with the seamless integration of your favorite Chrome browser, always secure and up to date, and access to a huge selection of apps in the Google Play Store.- The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity, or security.- By squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, this narrow bezel optimizes your display’s appearance with an efficient design.- Your PC runs cool and quiet, with no noisy hardware or unsightly vents, thanks to an innovative design that eliminates the fan.- HP Dual Speakers and audio custom-tuned in collaboration with the experts at B&O deliver rich, authentic audio. Let the sound move you. When your laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes.

Google Play Store: The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

Sleek, responsive design: Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road

Binge watch while you work: Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14″ display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun

Environmentally conscious: Low halogen, mercury-free display backlights, arsenic-free display glass in this Energy Star(R) certified, EPEAT(R) Silver registered Chromebook

Dual-core Intel(R) processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) N4000, Dual-Core, 1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit display (1366 x 768); 82% screen to body ratio

Memory & storage: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable) and 32 GB eMMC





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

