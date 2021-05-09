HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, Chrome (14a-na0010nr, Mineral Silver) (Renewed)



Price: $219.99 - $205.00

(as of May 09,2021 16:26:24 UTC – Details)







Google Play Store: The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

Sleek, responsive design: Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road

Binge watch while you work: Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14″ display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun

Environmentally conscious: Low halogen, mercury-free display backlights, arsenic-free display glass in this ENERGY STAR(R) certified, EPEAT(R) Silver registered Chromebook

Dual-core Intel(R) processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) N4000, Dual-Core, 1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit display (1366 x 768); 82% screen to body ratio

Memory & storage: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable) and 32 GB eMMC





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

