HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Axis, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC Storage, Chrome OS (14-ca050nr, White)



Price: $359.00

(as of May 09,2021 06:15:21 UTC – Details)





This entertaining Chromebook provides a seamless Chrome experience and easy access to Android apps via Google Play. Enjoy all the power you need and exciting entertainment features to do more.

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz

Google Drive: Get 100 GB two-year cloud storage with Google Drive

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal Full HD AntiGlare IPS WLED-backlit Display (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Storage: 32 GB eMMC. Power supply: 45 W AC power adapter, Battery: 2-cell, 47.36 Wh Li-ion

Battery life: Up to 10 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage)

Dimensions and weight (unpackaged): 13.27 inches (W) x 8.94 inches (D) x 0.72 inch (H); 3.39 pounds

Operating system: Chrome OS





