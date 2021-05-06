HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree -Hinge, Touchscreen Display, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor, 4 GB SDRAM, 32 GB eMMC Storage, Chrome OS (14-db0090nr, Ink Blue)



Price: $277.99

(as of May 06,2021 13:05:55 UTC – Details)





Stay productive and entertained with the perfect Chromebook laptop for all day performance at work, home, or school. With cloud storage and a 180-degree hinge, This portable laptop is ideal for sharing homework or projects with others. Enjoy access to all your favorite Android apps and a secure online experience with chrome OS. Immerse yourself in your daily dose of entertainment with dual speakers, Audio by B&O play, and 1 million pixels of high-definition detail on an app-friendly touchscreen.

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

Processor: AMD Dual-Core a4-9120, 2.2GHz up to 2.5GHz

Display: 14.0-Inch diagonal HD SVA WLED-backlit touchscreen (1366×768)

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Hard Drive: 32 GB eMMC

Battery life: up to 9 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage)





