HP Envy 17t-cg000 Home and Business Laptop (Intel i7-1065G7 4-Core, 32GB RAM, 128GB m.2 SATA SSD + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA MX330, 17.3″ 4K UHD (3840×2160), Fingerprint, WiFi, Bluetooth, Webcam, Win 10 Pro)



Price: $1,749.99

(as of May 08,2021 22:07:27 UTC – Details)





MichaelElectronics2 sell computers with custom/upgraded configurations to enhance system performance. If the computer has modifications as listed above, then the manufacturer box was opened by our highly skilled technicians for testing and inspection and to install the upgrades according to the specifications as advertised. Both the computers and components are brand new for the upgraded system.

HP ENVY 17t-cg000 Natural Silver Color Home and Business Laptop

Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Processor (10th Gen, upto 3.90 GHz, 8MB Smart Cache, 4-Cores)

128GB SATA SSD (Solid State Drive) + 1TB HDD (Hard Disk Drive)

32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM

NVIDIA MX330 2GB GDDR5 Graphics,

Windows 10 Pro-64 Operating System

Bluetooth 5.0, Webcam, Fingerprint Security System, Backlit Keyboard,

17.3″ 4K UHD (3840×2160) 16:9 Aspect Ratio Display

3 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, SD Card Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack

2-Cell 55 WHr Battery

65W Power Supply

Series: HP ENVY 17t-cg000. Natural Silver

Form/Style: Standard; Natural Silver

Product Dimensions (WxLxH): 10 IN x 15 IN x 1 IN. Weight – 6.02lb

1 Year Manufacturer warranty from MichaelElectronics2 (Professionally upgraded by MichaelElectronics2)

