HP Pavilion Gaming 15-Inch Micro-EDGE Laptop, Intel Core i5-9300H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB), 8 GB SDRAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home (15-dk0020nr, Shadow Black/Acid Green)

Take on anything and everything with the thin and powerful HP Pavilion gaming Laptop. Experience high-grade graphics and Processing power for gaming and multitasking, Plus improved thermal cooling for overall performance and stability. The powerful processor delivers incredible in-game experiences and enables crisp, simultaneous live-streaming. Keep going even in darker environments with the backlit keyboard, and get lost in the game with a sleek micro-edge bezel display and front-firing speakers with audio by B&O.

– get lost in the game. A sleek micro-edge bezel display provides a maximum viewing experience while the front-firing speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen deliver powerful, custom-tuned sound.- The HP Pavilion gaming Laptop is equipped with a dual fan system for enhanced thermal cooling. Wide rear corner vents and additional air inlets maximize airflow to optimize your overall performance and stability, keeping the machine cool during extended usage.- take on anything and everything with a 9th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. A high resolution display with fast refresh rate delivers smooth game play visuals, while also bringing entertainment and content to life.- easily take this thin and light PC from room to room or on the road. When your PC goes wherever you go, staying productive and entertained has never been easier.

Fast and easy multitasking: experience high-grade Graphics and processing power that meets your gaming and multitasking needs for the latest games including Fortnight, PUBG, and Overwatch

Advanced thermal Management: optimized thermal design and IR sensor keeps your laptop cool to the touch, without affecting acoustics

Fast Processor: 9th Generation intel(r) core(tm) i5-9300h Processor, quad-core, 2.4GHz up to 4.1GHz with Intel’s) Turbo Boost

Realistic graphics: nvidia(r) geforce(r) GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated). enjoy new levels of gaming realism and performance with real-time ray-tracing technologies. Vr/mr ready. 15.6-Inch diagonal FHD IPS Anti-Glare micro-edge WLED-backlit Display (1920×1080) with 60Hz refresh rate

Memory and storage: 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (upgradable with 2 accessible Memory Slots) and Fast boot-up, file transfer and a snappier experience with the internal 256 GB pcie(r) nvme(tm) M.2 Solid State Drive

Bios recovery and protection: automatically checks the health of your PC, protects against unauthorized access, secures local storage and recovers itself from boot-up issues

Ports: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C(tm), 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, RJ-45, HDMI, headphone-microphone combo





