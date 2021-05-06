HP Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptop PC, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 16.1″ Full HD, Windows 10 Home, Backlit Keyboard (16-a0010nr, Shadow Black)



Price: $859.99

(as of May 06,2021 06:59:49 UTC – Details)





A 16″ display in a 15″ footprint, the Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptop PC is here to play. With a powerful Intel processor and NVIDIA graphics for dynamic gameplay and Audio by B&O for full immersion. Plus fast connectivity options, upgradeable storage and memory and the full range of I/O ports, you’ve got the ultimate on-the-go laptop gaming experience at your fingertips. The power to master any game. With a powerful Intel processor and NVIDIA graphics, this gaming laptop will tackle everything you throw at it. The enhanced thermals keep everything cool, so you can game harder, better, faster and longer. Make every level mesmerizing with a fast 16″ micro-edge display in a 15″ body. Along with enhanced audio by B&O, you can see, do, hear and play more without carrying more. By squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, this narrow bezel optimizes your display’s appearance with an efficient design. With HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by the experts at B&O, you can experience rich, authentic audio. Let the sound move you. Stay connected from anywhere thanks to fast wireless connectivity. The large PCIe SSD makes stashing files a snap. Plus there is a full range of I/O ports, so you’ve also got plenty of room for accessories. The latest in heat management brings you an enhanced heat-pipe design, stabilizing your work and play in a cooling environment. More room on your touchpad makes controlling your HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop effortless and intuitive. When your HP Pavilion laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes.

REALISTIC GAMING GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated). Get all the power you need for a fast, smooth, power-efficient gaming experience. 16.1-inch diagonal Full HD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit display, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080) with 60Hz refresh rate; 80% screen to body ratio

FAST PROCESSOR: Take mobile gaming and content creation to the next-level with breakthrough performance, fast downloads and smooth streaming. 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, Quad-Core, 2.5GHz up to 4.5GHz with Intel Turbo Boost

HIGHER BANDWIDTH MEMORY & FAST BOOTUP WITH SOLID-STATE DRIVE: Boot up in seconds, transfer files without waiting hours, and enjoy a speedier laptop gaming experience with the internal 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive (2 accessible M.2 slots, 1 available), and higher bandwidth, speed and efficiency with 8 GB DDR4-2933 MHz SDRAM (2 x 4 GB, 2 accessible memory slots upgradable to 32 GB, 2 x 16 GB)

THIN, LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE GAMING LAPTOP WITH LONG BATTERY LIFE: 14.57 inches (W) x 10.33 inches (D) x 0.93 inch (H); 4.78 pounds. Up to 10 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage); up to 11 hours (video playback); up to 6 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming), 3-cell 52.5 WH LI-ion polymer battery

LAPTOP GAMING CONNECTIVITY: With a Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) WLAN adapter and Bluetooth 5.0, all your connections are rock solid. SuperSpeed USB Type-C(R) 5Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4), 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), Ethernet (RJ-45), Headphone/microphone combo, AC smart pin, HDMI 2.0

BACKLIT KEYBOARD: Keep going comfortably even in darker laptop gaming environments. Full-size, island-style, acid green backlit, shadow black keyboard with numeric keypad

OPERATING SYSTEM AND WARRANTY: Windows 10 Home and 1-year limited hardware warranty with 24-hour, 7 days a week web support when shipped from and sold by Amazon.com





