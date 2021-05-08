HP Pavilion x360 14″ FHD WLED Touchscreen 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U 1.60GHz up to 3.4GHz, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, WiFi, Bluetooth, Webcam, HDMI, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10



Price: $849.00 - $657.00

(as of May 08,2021 09:53:32 UTC – Details)





You’ll always get the perfect view with the HP Pavilion x360 14. Its 360-degree hinge flips the screen all the way around for use as a laptop, stand, tent, or tablet. It’s power-packed, too, with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and speedy SSD for lightning-quick and smooth performance. And with a touchscreen display, the Pavilion x360 14 is perfect for writing, drawing, or jotting notes.

14″ diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i5-8265U (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

Intel UHD Graphics 620, 1 multi-format SD media card reader, 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 1 HDMI; 1 headphone/microphone combo

Wireless connectivity: Realtek 802.11b/g/n/a/ac (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.2 combo, HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone

B&O PLAY, HP Audio Boost, dual speakers, Windows 10 Home 64bit (This laptop does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive.)





