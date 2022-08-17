HR Pals Named One of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America; Announces Launch of Payroll and Human Capital Management Technology Solution

The California based company’s inclusion on Inc. 5000 highlights the growing importance of high quality virtual HR solutions in a post-COVID world.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — HR Pals, a leading provider of human resources, payroll, and recruiting solutions, announced today that it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. The Company also announced the launch of its new payroll and human capital management technology solution.

“We are honored to be recognized on this exclusive list as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies” said Jamie Yang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “I’m so proud of our team who are the best and brightest in the industry. Each member of our team strives to make a difference for clients in both small and big ways by being proactive, responsive, and creative problem solvers. Being awarded a spot in the Inc. 5000 is proof that a client-centric approach to HR, Payroll and Recruiting works!”

“With the growth we’ve had over the past several years, our basic philosophy hasn’t changed. Focus on building a top tier team that provides high quality, client-centric solutions, and the growth will follow” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Rob Shneer. “We’re thrilled to now have the opportunity to bring additional business solutions to our clients through the launch our new payroll and human capital management software, and believe that the combination of robust HCM technology and our client focused approach will be a difference maker in the marketplace.”

HR Pals offers a variety of customizable solutions which are designed around the needs of its clients. The company serves clients across the USA ranging in size from 3 to 4,000 employees. HR Pals most popular offerings include its Virtual HR department, low-cost recruiting services, managed payroll solutions, and HR for start-ups.

“Congratulations to the HR Pals team on this accomplishment! It further validates our decision to outsource our HR and Recruiting functions to them starting in 2015 when they first started the Company with just two employees. Our growth from 30 US based employees in 2015 to over 425 today would not have been possible without their partnership and guidance” said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange

Brian Alexson, Group President at HomeX , agrees. “The HR Pals team truly understands what it means to be a business partner. I’ve partnered with HR Pals at five different companies over the past eight years for outsourced human resources, recruiting, and payroll services, and they have never failed to deliver results.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About HR Pals

HR Pals was founded in 2014 in Los Angeles. Over the past eight years, the Company has provided more than 250 businesses across America with customizable human resources, payroll, recruiting, and now software solutions. HR Pals builds strong relationships with its clients, providing a customer experience that feels like an embedded part of its clients’ teams, as opposed to feeling like an outsourced vendor.

