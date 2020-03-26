Hrithik Roshan And Suzanne Khan Move In Together Amid Coronavirus Pandemic For Their Kids

Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan may have bid adieu to their relationship as husband and wife. But the exes have got their co-parenting game just right. After PM Narendra Modi’s pronouncement of complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days to fight the deadly virus, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with the superstar to his Juhu residence to co-parent their sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

The actor took to Instagram to share this news. Hrithik penned a heartfelt note to express is gratitude to his ex-wife for moving into his abode so that their children don’t have to live without any one of their parents during the shutdown.

Hrithik wrote

It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.

.

This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.

.

Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.

.

Our children will tell the story we create for them.

.

I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart.

Recently, the actor shared photos and videos from his jaunt to Botswana with his boys Hridhaan and Hrehaan. He called his venturesome holiday a “different kind of isolation.” Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, self-quarantined at home with his kids, shared a photo of the two boys to which his caption read, “Couldn’t ask for a better view.”

Have a look at his posts

On the professional front, the star was last seen in the 2019 film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Hoping to see him soon hit the silver screen with another blockbuster!